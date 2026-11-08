SAHRC Seeks Court Injunction to Block Cape Town Property Sales

The South African Human Rights Commission applies to the Western Cape High Court to halt the City of Cape Town's plan to auction 49 municipal properties, citing constitutional housing obligations.

The South African Human Rights Commission has filed an urgent application at the Western Cape High Court to prevent the City of Cape Town from selling 49 municipal properties to private investors. This legal intervention aims to stop the disposal of public land assets that the commission argues are vital for addressing housing deficits and ensuring spatial justice across the region.

Legal Challenges To Property Disposals

The commission is requesting an interim interdict to stop the city, Mayor Athol Trollip, and City Manager Mmusi Makhura from proceeding with any steps to finalize the sales. The requested prohibition covers concluding sale agreements, approving transfers, or registering transactions in the deeds registry. The commission argues that treating municipally owned land as a simple financial asset ignores the government's constitutional duty to provide adequate housing. The affidavit emphasizes that public land is a resource for social inclusion rather than just a commodity for revenue generation.

Also read FF+ secures 3.5% in Cape Town metro, staying in the mix for council representation

City Response And Mayor Statements

The commission became aware of the proposed auction of 49 properties in January 2026 and subsequently requested detailed information regarding the legal basis for the sales and public participation processes. In a meeting with Executive Mayor Athol Trollip on February 20 2026, the city indicated that the land could eventually support housing development. However, Mayor Trollip confirmed that no formal conditions would be attached to the auctions to require buyers to build affordable or social housing. The mayor stated that the city lacks the funds for such delivery and relies on the private sector to fill this gap.

Constitutional Obligations And Spatial Justice

Legal representatives for the South African Human Rights Commission argue that the city failed to conduct adequate housing impact assessments or ensure sufficient public participation before planning the auctions. They contend that the city's approach is irrational because it separates the objective of housing development from the legal mechanisms required to enforce it. The commission highlights that without enforceable conditions on the buyers, there is no contractual means to ensure the land is used for its intended social purpose. The affidavit states that the city treated the properties as disposable commercial assets without regard for their role in meeting pressing housing needs.

Advertisement

Next Steps In The High Court

The application seeks a permanent declaration that the city's decisions are unconstitutional, unlawful, and irrational, asking the court to set them aside and refer the matter back for reconsideration. The commission demands that any future disposal of land align with the Municipal Finance Management Act, the Housing Act, the Social Housing Act, and spatial planning legislation. This comprehensive legal review aims to ensure that all public land transactions respect citizens' rights to adequate housing and do not perpetuate historical spatial inequalities.

Scheduled Hearing And Final Outcomes

The matter is scheduled for a hearing at the Western Cape High Court on December 15 2026, pending any opposition from the city's legal team. If the respondents do not indicate an intention to oppose the application, the court may rule on the interim interdict and the broader constitutional questions. The outcome of this case will determine whether the 49 properties remain in municipal control for public benefit or proceed to private ownership under the current terms.