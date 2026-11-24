The SAHRC's 2026 State of Schools Monitoring Report found severe infrastructure, sanitation and safety failures at 173 schools across South Africa, and the commission is demanding a binding national plan within 60 days while pursuing litigation against defaulting provinces.

The South African Human Rights Commission ( SAHRC) has exposed a severe infrastructure and safety crisis in South African schools and is threatening legal action against defaulting provincial authorities.

The findings are contained in the commission's 2026 State of Schools Monitoring Report, launched at its Parktown headquarters on Monday. The commission assessed 173 schools across all nine provinces and found persistent violations of learners' constitutional right to basic education. While most schools were operational and teaching was taking place, the state of physical infrastructure was deeply concerning. Findings revealed dilapidated buildings, unrepaired damage from natural disasters, asbestos roofing, and partially completed structures abandoned due to corruption and poor planning.

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Severe overcrowding and infrastructure deficits

SAHRC Commissioner Tshepo Madlingozi detailed the alarming conditions discovered during monitoring. Overcrowding remains critical, with some classrooms in Limpopo hosting up to 100 learners. Severe furniture shortages force up to three learners to share a single desk designed for one, alongside widespread unfulfilled teaching staff vacancies. Safety and security deficits cut across all provinces, with many schools lacking proper access control and CCTV cameras.

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This negligence has led to instances where learners and staff members were attacked. Sanitation facilities are equally dire. At Van Koller Primary School in the Eastern Cape, only two of the school's 30 toilets were functional. Another school had newly installed sanitation units sitting completely unused due to contractor disputes.

In Gauteng, Grade One and Two classrooms at Isiqalo Primary School were found to be built of asbestos. The commission's Malesela Mokonyama said the replacement of asbestos-built classrooms would ensure learners' health and safety, adding that the sampling process means what applies to one school may apply to many others in the province. Eligible learners in rural areas, particularly in the Free State and Limpopo, are being left behind due to significant scholar transport shortages.

Crisis disproportionately affects learners with special needs

The crisis disproportionately affects learners with special educational needs. Madlingozi highlighted massive disparities in assessment wait times, ranging from two months in the Western Cape to up to three years in other provinces. During this waiting period, learners are often left behind, bullied, and unable to self-actualize. In one school for the blind, only two out of nine Braille students had access to textbooks.

Many schools have teachers but lack support staff or equipment to photocopy and convert materials. Madlingozi said these conditions intersect to violate multiple human rights, including the rights to health, life, and basic dignity. Addressing root causes, Madlingozi pointed to poor planning, lack of accountability, mismanagement, and pure corruption. He noted internal migration patterns are predictable, yet departments often fail to plan accordingly, sometimes even returning unspent budgets.

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There is also a distinct lack of intergovernmental cooperation between the Department of Basic Education, the Department of Transport, the Department of Social Development, and Public Works. Madlingozi stressed that geography and spatial apartheid continue to mediate access to quality education 30 years into democracy. Learners in deep rural areas such as the Eastern Cape walk up to seven kilometers to school, while others wake at 4:30 AM to travel to better-resourced schools.

SAHRC demands binding national plan within 60 days

This spatial inequality leads to high dropout rates, intermittent attendance, and a loss of enthusiasm among learners. To rectify these issues before the 2027 academic year, the SAHRC is demanding a binding national plan within 60 days. This includes a comprehensive, costed infrastructure audit and a reinvested budget for safety and security.

Madlingozi confirmed the report has been tabled with Members of the Executive Council, with eight provinces and the national department acknowledging and accepting the findings in a spirit of cooperation. The commission will table the report with provincial legislators to subpoena recalcitrant MECs and Heads of Department. The SAHRC will also present the findings to the Basic Education portfolio committee. As a final enforcement measure, the commission is actively pursuing litigation.

It is currently in court in the Eastern Cape suing the provincial Department of Education over scholar transport, with legal action planned for two additional provinces to ensure its recommendations are enforced.