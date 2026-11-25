The SAHRC issues a 60-day ultimatum to the DBE regarding 3500 unsafe schools, highlighting asbestos, overcrowding, and a R227 billion funding gap.

Thousands of learners across South Africa are continuing to endure unsafe and overcrowded educational environments despite years of explicit warnings issued to government authorities. More than 3,500 public schools are currently operating in inappropriate buildings, with students still being taught in asbestos-filled classrooms, using pit toilets, and sitting in severely cramped spaces. The South Africa n Human Rights Commission has issued a strict directive to the Department of Basic Education and provincial Education departments, giving them exactly 60 days to submit detailed plans to address these critical challenges. This mandate follows the release of its 2026 State of Schools Monitoring Report on Monday.

Urgent Compliance Required by DBE

The South African Human Rights Commission has explicitly stated that the repeated identification of similar challenges from one monitoring cycle to another demands more than mere acknowledgement. It calls for decisive, coordinated, and sustained action by the Department of Basic Education, provincial Education departments, and other relevant organs of State. Tshepo Madlingozi, a commissioner with the South African Human Rights Commission, emphasized that the current situation requires immediate and structured intervention from all levels of government responsible for education infrastructure.

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Regional Infrastructure Failures

Specific incidents highlighted in the report reveal severe conditions across multiple provinces. In Limpopo, 101 Grade 8 learners were accommodated in a single classroom at Adolf Mhinga Senior Secondary School, while some schools continued to rely on pit toilets. At Van Koller Primary School in the Eastern Cape, only two of the school's 30 toilets were functional, while learners at Sivuyiseni Primary School were fighting over chairs. Parliamentary recommendations to address sanitation problems at Jansenville, Sivuyiseni, and Cebelihle primary schools remained unimplemented. KwaZulu-Natal and North West faced infrastructure and sanitation problems, while Mpumalanga recorded furniture shortages and delays in placing learners with special educational needs. Inadequate scholar transport remained a concern in the Free State, while overcrowding persisted in the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Gauteng.

Gauteng Asbestos and Legal Challenges

Inadequate scholar transport and overcrowding are major concerns, but specific health hazards dominate the situation in Gauteng. At Isiqalo Primary School in Rand West City, Grade 1 and Grade 2 learners were accommodated in asbestos classrooms. Concerns over asbestos in Gauteng schools extend to Eersterust Secondary School in Tshwane, where the Democratic Alliance lodged an urgent complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission on October 27 over conditions affecting 915 learners. This complaint followed four prohibition notices issued by the Department of Employment and Labour on September 4 over damaged asbestos-containing structures, unsafe classrooms, inadequate sanitation, and an unsafe kitchen. According to the complaint, classroom shortages had left some learners receiving just three hours of instruction every second day.

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Government Response and Financial Needs

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Onwabile Lubhelwana stated that the department had demolished the building damaged by fire and safely removed and disposed of asbestos-containing materials. He confirmed that safety assessments, including asbestos risk assessments and air-quality testing, were conducted as part of this process, and the outcomes confirmed that the site complies with the required health and safety standards and is safe for occupation. Lubhelwana added that the department had provided four mobile classrooms, while the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development was finalising revised designs and updated cost estimates for rebuilding the school. He noted that as the project has not yet reached the tender stage, construction commencement and completion dates cannot be confirmed at this time.

Scale of the National Backlog

The South African Human Rights Commission report comes just days after Parliament heard that the country needs an additional 43,677 classrooms and an estimated R227 billion to address its school infrastructure backlog. Terence Khala, the Acting Director for Communication and Research at the Department of Basic Education, welcomed the commission's report. He stated that interventions to address infrastructure backlogs, inadequate sanitation, overcrowding, teacher shortages, and school safety were already under way. Khala pointed to improvements in learner placement, school nutrition, the availability of learning materials, and the operational readiness of schools. He emphasized that the findings, based on 173 schools monitored during the first quarter of 2026, should be considered alongside interventions undertaken since then.