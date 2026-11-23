The South African Human Rights Commission released a damning 2026 report revealing severe infrastructure decay, overcrowding, and sanitation crises in public schools across all nine provinces.

The South Africa n Human Rights Commission has issued a stark warning regarding the state of public education in the country, identifying critical failures in infrastructure and safety across all nine provinces. The Commission's 2026 State of South Africa n Schools Report reveals that deteriorating buildings, severe overcrowding, and sanitation deficits are systematically undermining the right to basic education for countless learners. These findings demand immediate intervention from the Department of Basic Education to address systemic neglect that threatens student safety and dignity.

Critical Infrastructure Decay Found Nationwide

Commissioner Tshepo Madlingozi emphasized that a learner's socioeconomic status continues to dictate their educational outcomes, violating constitutional guarantees. He noted that the right to basic education under section 29(1)(a) of the Constitution is fundamental for realizing human dignity and social justice. Despite this legal framework, many learners face environments where basic conditions for safe learning are not met due to geographical and financial disparities.

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Observational monitoring across 173 public schools highlighted widespread structural hazards. In Gauteng, Grade 1 and 2 learners at Isiqalo Primary School remain in asbestos-containing structures. Similarly, Attie Van Wyk Primary School in the Western Cape continues to house young students in buildings with asbestos risks. These conditions expose children to long-term health hazards while they attempt to focus on their studies.

Structural instability was also documented at Jansenville Primary School in the Eastern Cape, where inspectors declared the learning building hazardous. In Limpopo, Masiza High School suffers from termite infestations and collapsing ceilings, while the Siloe School for Blind reports damaged roof structures. These physical dangers create an unsafe environment that directly impacts the ability of children to receive an education.

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Severe Overcrowding Compounds Learning Challenges

One of the most distressing findings involves extreme class sizes that exceed international safety and educational standards. At Adolf Mhinga Senior Secondary School in Limpopo, inspectors recorded 101 learners in a single Grade 8A classroom and 99 students in a Grade 10 class. Such overcrowding makes effective teaching nearly impossible and increases the risk of accidents in already fragile buildings.

Other institutions in Limpopo, including Mmiditsi Secondary and Hudson Ntsanwisi Secondary, reported class sizes exceeding 70 learners. In Cape Town, Nomzamo High School relies on mobile classrooms that accommodate up to 60 learners each. This reliance on temporary structures indicates a failure to provide permanent, adequate facilities for growing student populations.

The shortage of basic furniture exacerbates the crisis. At Perde-Eiland Primary and Emthanjeni Primary in the Northern Cape, primary school children sit three to a desk. At Sivuyiseni Primary School in the Eastern Cape, learners compete for limited chairs, while educators are left without any classroom furniture. These conditions degrade the learning experience and reflect a lack of essential resources.

Sanitation Deficits and Administrative Delays

Rural schools in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal continue to use plain, unimproved pit latrines, posing significant health and hygiene risks. This lack of proper sanitation facilities contradicts efforts to ensure dignified conditions for all students. The persistence of such basic deficiencies highlights gaps in municipal and departmental planning.

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Administrative delays have further stalled progress. Applications for mobile classrooms submitted by Adolf Mhinga Senior Secondary School and Tielelo Secondary School in 2022 went unanswered for more than three years. This neglect demonstrates a breakdown in accountability within education departments, leaving schools to manage crises without support.

Stalled construction projects were also identified. At Lamplough Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape, building work stopped at the foundation stage after funds ran out. Extensions at Wrenchville High School in the Northern Cape have remained unfinished since 2021. These abandoned projects waste resources and fail to alleviate the pressure on existing infrastructure.

Urgent Calls for Departmental Action

The Commission warns that the problems identified in previous monitoring cycles are recurring, pointing to deeper failures in budgeting and project management. The national investigation stems from widespread complaints regarding infrastructure decay and registration barriers. The Commission demands that the Department of Basic Education take urgent action to rectify these violations.

Without immediate intervention, the gap between constitutional rights and lived realities for South African learners will continue to widen. The Department of Basic Education must address these findings to ensure that every child, regardless of location or income, has access to safe, dignified, and effective learning environments. The 2026 report serves as a critical benchmark for holding authorities accountable for these basic educational standards.