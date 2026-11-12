SAFTU Demands Reversal of Public Office Bearers' Pay Increase Amid Soaring Unemployment

The South African Federation of Trade Unions calls for an immediate halt to the 3.5% to 4% salary hike for public office bearers, citing 44% unemployment and deepening poverty as critical barriers to social equity.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions ( SAFTU) has formally condemned the South African government's decision to implement a 3.5% to 4% salary increase for public office bearers. The wage adjustment, which takes effect in April, has been labeled as entirely indefensible by union leadership due to the concurrent severe economic crisis. This controversial decision comes against a backdrop of skyrocketing unemployment rates and worsening income inequality across the nation.

Economic Data Justifies Union Opposition

SAFTU General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi cited the latest Statistics South Africa report for the third quarter of 2026 to underscore the severity of the economic downturn. The data reveals that narrow unemployment has climbed to an unprecedented 33.7%, adding 97,000 new jobless individuals to the ranks. This figure brings the total number of unemployed South Africans to 4.6 million under the narrow definition.

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When applying the expanded definition of unemployment, the rate surges to 44%, affecting 8.6 million people nationwide. Furthermore, labor underutilization has reached a staggering 47.3%, indicating that nearly half of the country's working-age population lacks adequate work. These metrics highlight a labor market in critical distress, prompting the federation to argue that resource allocation must shift toward those without employment.

Salary Hikes Contrast with National Poverty Levels

The federation emphasized that these high unemployment levels are driving deepening poverty, with 67% of the population living below the upper-bound poverty line of R2,900 per month. Vavi criticized the timing of the pay hikes, noting that the president alone will receive an extra R121,000 per year, or R10,000 a month.

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A R10,000 a month is what a majority of the South African working population is not getting, Vavi stated during a press engagement. He contrasted the political pay bump with a national median salary of around R6,000 and a national minimum wage of R5,500. He added that escalating costs of living and record-breaking petrol prices are consuming workers' wages, leaving ordinary citizens unable to breathe while leadership demands more for a bloated cabinet.

Call for Mass Action and Cabinet Resignations

Going beyond a simple reversal of the salary increase, SAFTU is calling for public office bearers to resign entirely and refuse any salary. To achieve this objective, the federation is urging a united front with the broader working class, civil society, progressive NGOs, and other trade union movements.

Specifically, SAFTU has reached out to major federations including COSATU and FEDUSA. The federation is calling on these organizations to convene a comprehensive working-class summit. The stated goal is to embark on a rolling program of mass action to force the current government to step down. This strategy is driven by the argument that the approaching 2030 targets, supposed to be a milestone for the National Development Plan, are shaping up to be a year of hell due to aggressive government austerity programs.

Internal Strife Complicates Union Solidarity

During the same press engagement, Vavi addressed ongoing internal strife within SAFTU's largest affiliate, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA). The union, which represents 360,000 workers, is currently embroiled in a bitter factional battle involving mutual suspensions of leadership and counter-suspensions. Vavi noted that the current NUMSA leadership has failed to brief the federation on the internal conflicts.

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These internal disputes are now destined for the courts to determine legitimacy. Describing the situation as a great tragedy for a union historically known for its militancy, innovation, and model trade unionism, SAFTU expressed hope that the legal skirmishes will end swiftly. The union leadership aims to unite the metalworkers and return NUMSA to its former glory as a stable partner in the broader labor movement.