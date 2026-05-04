SAFA Withdraws Legal Challenge Against Hawks Search and Seizure at Nasrec Headquarters

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has withdrawn its legal challenge against the Hawks' search and seizure at its Nasrec headquarters. The case, initially scheduled for April 27, was removed from the High Court roll on April 28. Acting Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland will now assign a new date. This is the second time the matter has been removed from the court roll, raising concerns about procedural delays in high-profile sports governance cases.

SABC Sport has obtained reliable information that the South African Football Association ( SAFA ) has withdrawn its legal challenge against the search and seizure conducted by the Hawks at its Nasrec headquarters in 2024.

The case was initially scheduled for a hearing on Monday, April 27, which coincided with Freedom Day, a public holiday in South Africa. During the last court appearance at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, Danny Jordaan’s lawyer, Victor Nkhwashu, stated that the court registrar typically keeps dates flexible around public holidays to reschedule or expedite proceedings as needed. According to a well-informed source, the matter was officially removed from the High Court roll on Tuesday, April 28.

Acting Deputy Judge President Roland Sutherland is now tasked with finding an available judge and assigning a new date for the case in the special motion court. When questioned about whether SAFA would need to file a new application at the High Court, the source clarified that the association would not have to restart the entire legal process. Instead, they would only need to request a new hearing date from the ADJP.

This is not the first instance of the case being removed from the court roll. A similar situation occurred last October when SAFA failed to appear in court. The legal proceedings surrounding this matter have been marked by delays and procedural adjustments, raising questions about the transparency and efficiency of the judicial process in handling high-profile cases involving sports federations and law enforcement agencies.

The case has drawn significant public and media attention, particularly given the involvement of prominent figures in South African football and the broader implications for governance and accountability within the sport. As the legal process continues, stakeholders and observers alike are closely monitoring developments to see how the matter will ultimately be resolved. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching consequences for SAFA and its leadership, as well as for the broader landscape of football administration in South Africa





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SAFA Hawks Search And Seizure Nasrec Headquarters Legal Challenge

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