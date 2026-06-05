SAFA Relaunches Legendary 1996 Bafana Bafana Heritage Kit for 2026 World Cup Era

The South African Football Association has officially brought back the famous 1996 Bafana Bafana jersey as a premium heritage kit, partnering with Old School to create a modern reinterpretation that honours the nation's football legacy and unites supporters ahead of the World Cup.

The South African Football Association ( SAFA ) has officially revived the iconic 1996 Bafana Bafana jersey, releasing it as a premium knitted heritage kit under its official licensing programme.

In partnership with the leisurewear brand Old School, SAFA has authorised a faithful reinterpretation of the celebrated design, connecting South Africa's current World Cup campaign with the historic triumph of the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations. The jersey, which has remained a cultural touchstone, symbolises a golden era when the nation united in joy and belief. Long after the tournament, the green-and-gold shirt has endured in photographs, highlights, and fan memories.

Now, as the team prepares for the global stage once more, SAFA aims to honour that legacy while offering supporters authentic merchandise. The 2026 release is a high-quality replica, not a simple throwback, crafted to resemble the original's look and feel while meeting modern standards. It will be available from June 4, 2026, through official SAFA and Bafana Bafana channels, as well as Old School stores and online platforms.

SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao emphasized that the revived licensing programme allows various manufacturers to produce authorised fan gear at different price points, urging the public to verify authenticity through SAFA marks and official licence tags. Old School CEO Daneel Steinmann highlighted the jersey's power to unite South Africans, expressing pride in championing this symbol of national football heritage.

The release celebrates both past achievements and the future, inviting fans to wear the iconic design with the same pride as the original players





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SAFA Bafana Bafana 1996 Heritage Kit Old School Africa Cup Of Nations World Cup Football Jersey South African Football

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