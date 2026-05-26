SAFA President Danny Jordaan's Fraud Case Deferred Amid World Cup Prep and Internal Power Struggle

Danny Jordaan's fraud trial was postponed to a post‑World Cup date, sparking accusations of court‑juggling by the defence. Simultaneously, SAFA expelled four critics ahead of a September congress, positioning Jordaan for a possible fourth term as the country gears up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South African football governing body SAFA president Danny Jordaan faced the magistrate again this week as his fraud case was postponed for a further time.

The hearing at Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on 25 June 2026 saw Jordaan, the federation's chief finance officer Gronie Hluyo and two other co‑accused - public‑relations consultant Trevor Neethling and former SAFA chief executive Russell Paul - appear before magistrate Brian Nemavhidi. Their legal team, led by attorney Riaan Gissing, argued that the state had failed to provide required documentation within the statutory time‑frame, a claim the prosecution dismissed as a tactical delay.

The court, however, granted the request for a deferral, pushing the next hearing to a date after South Africa's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament that will be hosted for the first time on African soil and in which Jordaan will serve as the nation's football representative. The postponement has reignited a simmering conflict between the prosecution and the defence over the perceived manipulation of court schedules to accommodate Jordaan's football responsibilities.

State prosecutor Moagi Malebati publicly complained that the justice system is being repeatedly bent to suit the accused's sporting agenda, warning that such leniency could drag the case out to 2030. Malebati cited Section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act, which obliges a court to scrutinise unreasonable delays that prejudice any party, and argued that the defence's repeated applications for adjournments amount to a strategy designed to stall the proceedings indefinitely.

The prosecutor further highlighted that a previous attempt by the defence to have the case struck off the roll in December 2024 had been rejected, with the magistrate finding the state's arguments compelling. Meanwhile, SAFA's internal politics are heating up as the federation prepares for an elective congress slated for September 2026. On 24 May the organisation convened an ordinary congress in Kempton Park, following a national executive committee meeting two days earlier.

In a dramatic turn, four outspoken members who had publicly criticised Jordaan's leadership were expelled from SAFA by a vote on 23 May. The expulsions are widely interpreted as an attempt to silence dissent ahead of a potential bid by Jordaan for a fourth consecutive term as president - a tenure that would make him one of the longest‑serving heads in South African sport.

While Jordaan has not officially declared his candidacy, insiders suggest that the removal of his critics is part of a broader strategy to consolidate support within the federation's voting blocs. The convergence of legal battles and organisational manoeuvring underscores the fraught environment surrounding South African football as it approaches both a historic World Cup and a pivotal leadership contest





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South African Football Danny Jordaan Fraud Trial SAFA Congress 2026 FIFA World Cup

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