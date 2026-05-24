Safa Expels Suspended Members After Taking Them to Court After Suspension

After being suspended by the Safa executive committee, four national executive committee (NEC) members went to court in a bid to set aside their suspension or force the association to agree to an arbitration process. Their actions have resulted in their expulsion from the association after the congress on East Rand made the decision. The expelled members are Monica Montshiwa, Orapeleng Setlhare, Emma Hendricks, and Gladwyn White.

Linda Zwane, Safa vice president, speaks at the National Soccer League Annual General Meeting in Johannesburg after the members were expelled. The decision was made at the Safa congress on the East Rand, Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The four suspended NEC members, Monica Montshiwa, Orapeleng Setlhare, Emma Hendricks and Gladwyn White, were accused of taking Safa to court when internal processes had not been exhausted. The expelled members presented an item before the congress that Congress had to take a decision regarding whether these members, who had been suspended by the NEC, had filed a case against Safa in court. The congress resolved to expel the members, stating that they had not exhausted all their internal avenues.

It was decided to suspend the members pending further legal action, but the decision to take the matter to court resulted in their expulsion





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