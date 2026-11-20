The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, flooding, and hail across multiple provinces including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Free State.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning alerting residents to severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning across large parts of the country. This weather advisory specifically targets the Free State, the central parts of the North-West province, and KwaZulu-Natal, excluding the north-eastern regions. The warning also covers the southern parts of Gauteng, most of Mpumalanga, and extends to the central and south-eastern parts of Limpopo.

Thunderstorm Risk and Flooding Concerns

The core mechanism of this weather event involves isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers that are expected to develop over the interior. In Gauteng, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, particularly scattered in the south. The extreme north-east of the country is an exception to this pattern, remaining largely free of these disturbances. Residents in the affected areas should anticipate localized flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges due to the intensity of the expected rainfall.

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Provincial Weather Forecasts and Temperatures

Temperatures across the warned regions will vary significantly, with heat conditions ranging from 17°C to 32°C depending on the specific location. In the Lowveld, it will be hot, while other areas will be partly cloudy and warm. The extreme eastern parts of the relevant provinces will see hot to very hot conditions, with temperatures reaching up to 32°C. Morning fog patches are expected south of the Escarpment and over the interior, before clearing to allow for the development of scattered afternoon thundershowers in the northern parts of some provinces.

Coastal Wind Patterns and Visibility

Wind conditions along the coast will be moderate to fresh, shifting from south to south-easterly and north-westerly directions along the south-west coast. Strong winds are expected in places along the south coast, which may exacerbate the effects of the storms. Visibility will be impacted by morning fog patches, particularly in the southern parts of the country, which will clear in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will become light to moderate southerly to south-westerly north of Durban at first, and south of Cape St Lucia in the evening, otherwise light to moderate northerly to north-easterly, reaching fresh in the afternoon.

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Secondary Weather Hazards and Fire Danger

Beyond the thunderstorms, the South African Weather Service has highlighted extremely high fire danger conditions over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the north-eastern parts of the Western Cape, and places over the central and northern parts of the Eastern Cape. Additionally, hot and humid weather is expected to result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. These combined factors create a complex weather scenario requiring attention from both emergency services and the general public.

Immediate Actions for Residents

Residents in the warned areas are advised to take immediate precautions against the severe weather. This includes securing outdoor items that could become projectiles due to strong damaging winds and avoiding travel through low-lying areas prone to flooding. The South African Weather Service emphasizes that the Yellow Level 2 warning indicates a significant hazard, and citizens should stay informed through official channels as the situation develops throughout the day.