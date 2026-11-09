SADC Health Officials Meet in Durban to Address Funding Cuts and Disease Outbreaks

SADC health officials are meeting in Durban from 9 to 12 November to prepare for high-level ministerial talks on donor funding cuts, pooled procurement, local manufacturing, and emerging health emergencies like Ebola and cholera.

SADC health officials are meeting in Durban this week to lay the groundwork for high-level ministerial talks on strengthening regional self-reliance and fortifying healthcare systems against future shocks.

The technical and ministerial engagements run from 9 to 12 November, followed by SADC Malaria Day on November 13. The gathering at the Durban International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal brings together officials from the 16 member states. Speaking on the sidelines, National Department of Health Director-General Dr Thembisile Xulu said the substantive issues need to guide ministers on valuable and meaningful SADC regional cooperation. The first issue is pooled procurement.

Also read SA hosting high-level SADC health meeting

SADC Pooled Procurement Mechanism

The SADC Pooled Procurement Mechanism is about aggregating volumes for medication, getting benefits of scale through price comparisons, and ensuring available supply. Xulu explained that all learned hard lessons from Covid when they were put at the end of the queue as global supply chains shut down. The second issue is local manufacturing, which becomes important when looking at what is happening geopolitically.

Advertisement

Xulu said they are trying to talk about local manufacturing in the context of making sure they have empowered local suppliers that have technical transfer and the ability to produce for the SADC region. The third issue is around support for the existence of UNAIDS as a coordination mechanism.

Xulu said it is important for SADC to discuss this based on the burden of disease they share on HIV and TB, and the important role that UNAIDS has played in terms of coordination. She said HIV and TB remain key priorities for the region. The role of coordination and assistance with technical support towards meeting the 95-95-95 goals is important for UNAIDS to continue to support the SADC region.

Health Financing And Domestic Investment

Another issue is health financing, which relates to the partnership between the ministries of health and the ministries of finance. Xulu stressed the importance of using health as a catalytic pathway because you cannot build a healthy economy with a sick nation. Xulu noted that there is a lot of cooperation between SADC and health finance ministers who met in Harare in July.

There was agreement that they need to work closer together, not only to address the pullout in terms of development assistance, as seen with the US and other funders pulling out, but also to make sure they mobilise more domestic investment. The reduced funding is putting pressure on governments in Southern Africa to find more money to sustain essential health programmes, including those targeting HIV and TB.

Advertisement

Outbreak Readiness And Surveillance

She added that they are beginning to see the emergence of newer emergencies and priorities like Ebola, cholera, and other outbreaks. Part of the preparation of the senior officials is to make sure that they give the ministers a status update in terms of where they are, in terms of readiness, but also how far they are in terms of resource mobilisation and data surveillance systems.

Ahead of the joint gathering of SADC Ministers of Health and Ministers Responsible for HIV and AIDS, deliberations will focus on critical priorities aimed at transforming regional cooperation. The meeting underscores the need for regional self-reliance and stronger healthcare systems to withstand future shocks.