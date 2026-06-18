Sacred Heart College Mourns Death of Grade Eight Learner Bayanda Nxumalo

Sacred Heart College in Johannesburg is grieving the loss of Bayanda Nxumalo, a beloved thirteen-year-old grade eight student. The school community has expressed deep sorrow and offered condolences to his family, while other schools and community members have also shared messages of support. The cause of death has not been disclosed, and the school is encouraging kindness and compassion during this difficult time.

Sacred Heart College , a prestigious private school in Johannesburg, is in mourning following the death of one of its learners, Bayanda Nxumalo , a thirteen-year-old grade eight student.

The school community regarded the young boy as a beloved member, and his untimely passing has deeply affected all who knew him. The school released a statement describing Bayanda as a valued member of the Sacred Heart family, emphasizing that his loss is profoundly felt. During this challenging period, the school has extended its thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the Nxumalo family, his friends, classmates, teachers, and the entire school community.

While the cause of his death was not disclosed, the statement urged everyone to demonstrate kindness and compassion, to support one another, and to keep Bayanda's loved ones in their thoughts and prayers. The school also promised to share further information about memorial arrangements and support services as it becomes available, concluding with a prayer for Bayanda's eternal peace and for comfort and strength for his family.

The comments section was filled with sincere messages of comfort for Bayanda and his family. Other schools, including McAuley House and St Henry's Marist, also expressed their condolences, offering their thoughts and prayers to the Sacred Heart community and Bayanda's family. Community members, such as Memory Kufa, added their voices, hoping that Bayanda's family and friends may find peace and comfort in the wake of this tragedy





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Sacred Heart College Bayanda Nxumalo Johannesburg School Learner Death Condolences Grade Eight Mcauley House St Henry's Marist Community Mourning

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