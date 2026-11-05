SACP Secures Third-Place Finish in 2026 Local Government Elections

The South African Communist Party achieved a significant political milestone in the 2026 Local Government Elections, securing over six percent of the national vote and finishing third behind the ANC and DA in major provinces like the Eastern Cape.

Members of the South African Communist Party ( SACP) celebrated a decisive political victory during the National Electoral Code of Conduct Signing Ceremony for political candidates contesting the 2026 Local Government Elections. The party has secured more than 6% of the vote on a national scale, positioning itself as the third-largest political force behind the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA). This result marks a significant departure from previous electoral cycles, as the SACP successfully outperformed both the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Strategic Goals and Voter Engagement Tactics

SACP Central Committee member Dr Alex Mashilo addressed the electorate regarding the shifting landscape of civic participation, noting that voter turnout in South Africa has declined significantly over the years. He emphasized that the party's decision to participate in the local government election is part of a rescue mission aimed at revitalizing democratic engagement. By entering the fray, the SACP sought to demonstrate its commitment to local governance structures and to re-establish its presence in communities that have historically been underserved by major political entities.

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SACP First Deputy General Secretary Madala Masuku believes that, despite a lack of money and resources for campaigning, the party made its mark in these elections. Masuku told SABC News that this year's local government elections were an opportunity to re-introduce the Communist Party to the people, so they would know what it stands for, and to persuade people to accept the party as a political alternative. The strategy focused heavily on grassroots mobilization rather than expensive media campaigns, relying on personal interactions to convey the party's ideological stance.

Community-Led Campaigning and Resource Constraints

The campaign relied heavily on organic community support rather than financial backing. Masuku told SABC News that this year's local government elections were an opportunity to re-introduce the Communist Party to the people, so they would know what it stands for, and to persuade people to accept the party as a political alternative. He says that the communities actually responded very well, and they actually liked the idea, and in some communities they led the selling of the idea and also campaigning. This grassroots approach allowed the party to penetrate areas that traditional political machines often overlook.

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Highlighting the depth of this community connection, Masuku recalled a visit to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he met elderly people for whom he had to buy walking canes as they led the charge in spreading the SACP's message. These interactions underscored the tangible relationships formed during the election cycle. He believes that the SACP has strong momentum but lacks the funding and resources to achieve its political goals. The disparity between the party's ideological resonance and its financial capacity remains a critical challenge for future electoral success.

Provincial Success and Economic Freedom Rhetoric

The SACP's performance was particularly notable in specific regions, where the party exceeded its own projections. Meanwhile, the SACP in the Eastern Cape says it is satisfied with its overall performance in the 2026 local government elections. With 56% of votes captured in the province, the SACP has the third-highest number of votes, and is among the top five parties in the Buffalo City Metro. This provincial stronghold provides a solid base for the party's national ambitions and demonstrates its ability to consolidate support in key urban centers.

Provincial Spokesperson, Xolani Malamlela told SABC News the winning of some wards across the province was unexpected. The SACP had aimed to become a consistent voice for the working class within municipal structures, but the election results provided outcomes that surpassed initial expectations. Malamlela noted that the party's aim was to say we want to be the voice of the working class in all municipalities, and now it has come with bonuses; we have even won some wards across the Eastern Cape, and even at national level. We are humbled by the support given by communities. These victories signal a potential shift in the political alignment of the working-class electorate in the region.

Future Implications for South African Politics

The SACP's ability to secure a third-place finish without substantial financial resources suggests a growing dissatisfaction with the incumbent parties among certain voter demographics. The party's success in the Eastern Cape and its national performance of over 6% indicate that there is a viable market for socialist and communist platforms in contemporary South African politics. However, the acknowledged lack of funds remains a bottleneck for scaling this momentum to other provinces where the party has not yet established a strong foothold.

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Looking ahead, the SACP must decide how to leverage this electoral capital. The party faces the dual challenge of maintaining the enthusiasm generated by the recent campaign while addressing the structural deficits in its organizational funding. If the SACP can convert its voter engagement into sustained political influence, it may force other parties to address issues of economic inequality and labor rights more directly. The results of the 2026 Local Government Elections will likely be analyzed in future national election strategies, as the SACP emerges as a significant swing force in coalition dynamics.