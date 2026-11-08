SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila Rejects Coalition Talks with Democratic Alliance Ahead of 2026 Elections

Solly Mapaila confirms the SACP will not join the Democratic Alliance in any post-2026 election coalition, citing ideological differences and funding disparities.

SA Communist Party general secretary Solly Mapaila has unequivocally dismissed the possibility of the SA Communist Party forming a coalition with the Democratic Alliance. This declaration was made as political entities prepare for negotiations following the upcoming 2026 Local Government Elections. Mapaila stated that working with the Democratic Alliance is strictly off the table for his organization.

He emphasized that while the SA Communist Party remains open to engaging with other political entities, an agreement with its political rival is out of the question. The leader made this position clear to journalists on Sunday at the National Results Operations Centre in Midrand. This announcement came on the sidelines of an election results announcement, signaling a firm boundary in future political collaborations.

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Ideological and Funding Disparities Highlighted

Mapaila defended the stance of the SA Communist Party by drawing a sharp distinction between the political and economic outlook of his party and the interests of the Democratic Alliance. He pointed to a significant disparity in reported political funding to illustrate these differences. The SACP leader noted that the SA Communist Party had not received even R1 million from any force of capital. In contrast, he stated that the Democratic Alliance had received more than R100 million in declared funding during the same period.

The general secretary also questioned whether communities governed by the Democratic Alliance were receiving adequate services. He specifically pointed to working-class neighborhoods in Cape Town as an example of service delivery failures. Mapaila urged observers to visit working-class communities and their surrounding areas to see what is still happening in the streets. He highlighted the condition of these areas under municipal control by the Democratic Alliance over the last few years.

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Accusations of Capitalist Policies and Neoliberalism

Mapaila argued that voter frustration and advertising algorithms had contributed to support for the Democratic Alliance. However, he maintained that the party would not address the economic challenges facing working-class communities. He asserted that Democratic Alliance policies would not resolve problems but would instead bring more capitalism and more tenders into the system. He described the party as a reactionary political force representing an economic system that neglects poor and working-class people.

The SA Communist Party criticized the arrangement between the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance in the Government of National Unity. The party viewed this partnership as a betrayal of working-class interests. They opposed what they consider neoliberal economic policies and raised concerns about disagreements over key interventions. Specific points of contention included National Health Insurance and Black Economic Empowerment.

Strategic Shift in Electoral Alliances

The political landscape is shifting as the SA Communist Party prepares to contest the 2026 local government elections independently. This marks a significant departure from its traditional electoral alliance with the African National Congress. The decision to run independently underscores the deep ideological divide between the SA Communist Party and the Democratic Alliance. Mapaila reiterated that the Democratic Alliance is the opposite of the values held by his party.

As negotiations begin in the lead-up to 2026, the stance of the SA Communist Party leaves little room for collaboration with the Democratic Alliance. The focus will likely shift toward how the party consolidates its base among working-class voters. The emphasis on funding transparency and service delivery in municipalities remains a central theme of their campaign strategy.

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The rejection of a coalition with the Democratic Alliance signals a clear strategic direction for the SA Communist Party. Mapaila's comments reflect a broader ideological commitment to alternatives to the current economic models. The party intends to highlight these differences prominently in the upcoming electoral cycle. This approach aims to mobilize support based on distinct political and economic visions.