South Africa opened their Nations Championship northern leg with a nine-try 66-7 win over Italy in Turin, powered by a flawless 26-point display from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

South Africa began the northern leg of the Nations Championship with a 66-7 bonus-point victory over Italy in Turin on Saturday, scoring nine tries in a dominant performance.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was at the heart of the rout, contributing 26 points from a try, nine conversions and a penalty. The Springboks led 45-0 at half-time and added 21 more points after the break, while Italy managed a single converted try. The contest was effectively over after 20 minutes as South Africa overwhelmed the Azzurri from the kick-off.

Also read Matfield urges Feinberg-Mngomezulu to control game against Italy

Feinberg-Mngomezulu Delivers Flawless Kicking Performance

Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered a flawless display in open play and off the kicking tee, landing all nine conversions and a penalty for a 100 percent return. He broke the Italian defence at will and produced a scintillating 50:22 from tactical kicking that brought the crowd to its feet. The opening points came in curious fashion before Feinberg-Mngomezulu raced 40 metres to the corner for a sensational try, putting the Boks 10-0 up after just 10 minutes.

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Morné van den Berg then dived over from the back of a lineout maul, taking his Test tally to 30. By the end of the first quarter, captain Siya Kolisi had barged over to add another. Jasper Wiese, a force with his brute force, made a rare midfield break through a narrow gap before an instinctive inside pass to Damian Willemse, who ran in under the poles unopposed.

The television director cut to Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada with his head in his hands and then to Hasa, who was visibly in tears as he watched Malcolm Marx barrel over for another try. Quesada faced serious damage control at half-time with his team trailing 45-0. Italy emerged with renewed determination, and it took the Springboks 10 minutes to register their first points of the second half.

Italy Score After Springboks Lose Rhythm

Another 10 minutes later, the stadium erupted as though Juventus had scored against Inter Milan when Italy swept through a succession of phases to release flanker Samuele Locatelli for a try in the corner. The Boks lost some rhythm through a series of blood replacements and head injury assessments, and had to wait until the 72nd minute for their next try.

Hooker Ethan Hooker, my choice for Man of the Match, had the final say with the last try of the afternoon. The official award went to Van den Berg. Marx did his increasing calls for him to win World Rugby Player of the Year again no damage, and his performance only enhanced the belief that he ought to be crowned the world's best for 2026. The Springboks now turn their attention to France on Friday.

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Springboks Dominate Italy in Turin

Going into the match, two previous encounters provided contrasting benchmarks of the Springboks' best and worst against Italy: the humiliating 2016 defeat in Florence and the astonishing 101-0 victory in Durban in 1999. This 66-7 result might even surpass that Durban performance. South Africa were at their bruising best in Turin and once again showed why they sit at the head of the World Rugby table above the chasing pack.

Springboks: Tries: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morné van den Berg, Malcolm Marx (2), Siya Kolisi, Damian Willemse, Wilco Louw, Paul de Villiers, Ethan Hooker. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (9). Penalty: Feinberg-Mngomezulu.