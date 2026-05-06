SABC to Broadcast High-Stakes Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Clash

The SABC will air the crucial DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, a game that could determine the league champion. With both teams vying for top honors, the encounter is expected to draw a massive crowd and have significant implications for their respective campaigns.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation ( SABC ) has announced that it will televise the highly anticipated DStv Premiership clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday evening.

The match, set to take place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, is expected to be a pivotal encounter in the race for the league title. Often considered the second-most significant fixture in South African football after the Soweto Derby, this game is anticipated to draw a large crowd, continuing a trend seen in previous seasons.

The first meeting between the two teams this season, held at FNB Stadium in August, attracted over 75,000 spectators and ended in a goalless draw. Kaizer Chiefs, currently in third place with 47 points from 26 matches, are aiming for a victory to secure their spot in the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, a loss could allow AmaZulu to narrow the gap in the standings. Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns, who lead the league with 64 points from 27 games after a 3-0 win over Polokwane City on Sunday, are looking to strengthen their position at the top. A win for Sundowns could significantly boost their chances of winning the Betway Premiership, while a slip-up might shift momentum in favor of Orlando Pirates as the season approaches its final stages.

Kaizer Chiefs winger Pule Mmodi expressed confidence in his team's preparation, stating that they are well-prepared to face Sundowns in front of a sold-out crowd. The outcome of this match could have far-reaching implications for both teams' ambitions in the league and continental competitions. In other news, with fuel prices at record highs, there is growing debate over whether South African employers should offer hybrid or remote work as standard for office-based roles.

Additionally, Springbok icon Siya Kolisi is expected to retire after the 2027 World Cup, sparking discussions about potential successors for the No. 6 jersey





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SABC Mamelodi Sundowns Kaizer Chiefs Dstv Premiership Football

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