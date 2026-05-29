SABC to Broadcast Bafana Bafana's Final World Cup Warm-Up Against Nicaragua

South Africa's national football team Bafana Bafana will play Nicaragua in a friendly on 29 May 2026 at Orlando Amstel Arena, with SABC securing broadcast rights. Coach Hugo Broos has finalized his World Cup squad amid some controversy, and the match serves as the last home fixture before the team departs for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

SABC confirmed it will broadcast the upcoming international friendly match between South Africa's Bafana Bafana and Nicaragua , set to take place at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

This fixture serves as the team's final home game before they travel to Mexico for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match is scheduled for Friday, 29 May 2026, with kickoff at 18:00, and tickets are priced at R80 for adults and R40 for children under 12. Head coach Hugo Broos announced his 26-man World Cup squad earlier, a decision that sparked controversy after six players were omitted from the final list, including members from Kaizer Chiefs.

The selected squad held its first training session at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Thursday evening. Given the upcoming World Cup, Broos is expected to rest several key players from Mamelodi Sundowns who were heavily involved in the recent CAF Champions League final. Bafana Bafana will face hosts Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on 11 June, a game that will be aired on both SABC and SuperSport channels.

The tournament itself runs from 11 June to 19 July 2026 and will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking a historic tri-nation event





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bafana Bafana SABC FIFA World Cup 2026 Hugo Broos Nicaragua

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup 2026 squad countdown: Expect surprises!Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is expected to make a few surprise selections when he names his final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Read more »

Bafana Bafana Set to Face Mexico in World Cup Opener, Rekindling 2010 MemoriesSAFA President Danny Jordaan reflects on the symbolic coincidence of South Africa and Mexico meeting again in a World Cup opener, sixteen years after their memorable 2010 encounter. He emphasizes the importance of the match as an opportunity for Bafana Bafana to make a strong start and aim for the knockout stage, highlighting the team's renewed resilience under coach Hugo Broos.

Read more »

Is this the 26-man Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup 2026 squad?Just hours remain until the official announcement of the final Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. Is this the likely list of players?

Read more »

SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport coverage of all South African current events. Africa's news leader.World Cup-bound Bafana Bafana received a proper, first 2026 FIFA World Cup send-off.

Read more »