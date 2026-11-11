SABC Seeks Recovery After Auckland Park Power Outage

The South African Broadcasting Corporation faces extended generator reliance after a power outage and substation explosion at its Auckland Park headquarters. Service disruptions continue as technicians work to restore normal operations.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is battling to keep its television, radio and digital services on air after a prolonged power outage and a secondary explosion disrupted transmissions at its Auckland Park headquarters. The outage began on Sunday morning, 8 November 2026, forcing the broadcaster to operate on generator power and affecting several platforms.

SABC Operations Under Fire

Since 8 November, the SABC has been running on emergency generators, and the extended use of this backup has impaired the corporation's ability to maintain normal transmission operations across certain platforms and services. Technicians are working around the clock to minimise interruptions and restore affected services as quickly as possible. No confirmed restoration timeline has been released, and the network remains partially disrupted.

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Stakeholder Responses and Government Action

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi confirmed he was aware of the outage affecting SABC operations. The minister's spokesperson, Sheldon Morais, stated that the ministry has been in contact with the SABC group chief executive officer and is being kept abreast of the matter. Morais said the minister has been notified that the power disruption is due to damage at the Mayfair Substation.

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City Power has communicated that it cannot confirm a restoration period following the secondary explosion at the substation. The company said a technical team is working on repair plans and alternative supply routes to restore electricity to affected areas. The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is in constant liaison with SABC management regarding the matter and will continue to engage with the broadcaster's team to drive a coordinated effort to minimise further disruptions.

Impact on Audiences and Future Steps

The SABC has apologized to audiences and stakeholders for the service disruptions and has pledged to share further updates through its official platforms as more information becomes available. While the broadcaster intends to continue broadcasting on television, radio and online, the reliance on generators may delay the return of full service. Stakeholders await a definitive restoration timeline and are monitoring the situation closely as City Power works to repair the damaged substation.