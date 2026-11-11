SABC Programming Restored After Auckland Power Outage

South African Broadcasting Corporation resumed broadcasts after a power crisis in Auckland Park, but still relies on backup generators as repairs continue.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation ( SABC) has returned to full programming after a week‑long power outage that began on 8 November in Auckland Park. The broadcaster, which has been running on generators since the first disruption, said on 14 November that all channels and stations would resume normal transmission once repairs are complete.

Power outage sequence and impact

City Power recorded a first explosion on Sunday morning around 8 a.m. that knocked out electricity in Auckland Park. A second explosion occurred at roughly 6 p.m. on Monday while technicians were restoring the supply, taking down a whole substation and cutting power to customers who had not yet been affected by the initial incident. The outages caused a prolonged loss of network and radio transmission, forcing the SABC to manually operate on backup units.

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Corporate response from SABC and City Power

In a statement released on Wednesday, the SABC said it had been operating on generators since Sunday and that the prolonged reliance on backup power had impaired its ability to maintain "normal transmission operations across certain platforms and services." The corporation did not disclose which specific channels were affected or for how long. By the end of that day, the broadcaster indicated programming had been restored but that contingency power was still required until full grid service was restored.

City Power admitted that it could not provide a definitive restoration date until technicians had assessed the damage. The company also emphasized that the cause of the explosions remained unknown and that a thorough investigation would determine the root cause. Meanwhile, City Power is exploring the possibility of supplying affected areas, including the SABC, through its Hursthill substation while repairs proceed.

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Repair status and next steps

City Power announced on 14 November that repairs were in an advanced stage and that the utility expected some areas, including the SABC, to be returned to service later that afternoon. The SABC confirmed that all programming had been restored and guaranteed that its generators would cease operation once normal power is restored. Following the outage, SABC officials said they would review contingency protocols to ensure minimal disruption in future emergencies.

Implications for citizens and the media landscape

The outage interrupted access to news, education, and emergency information for residents of Auckland Park and surrounding districts. The SABC's use of contingency power highlighted the fragility of broadcast infrastructure in the face of sudden power failures, prompting calls from media analysts for stronger grid resilience plans. As repairs finish, the SABC is expected to resume full service without interruption.