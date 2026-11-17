SABC rejects claims of bias from Nigeria's High Commissioner Femi Fani-Kayode, clarifying its role as an independent public broadcaster distinct from the Presidency.

South Africa's public broadcaster, SABC News, has formally rejected allegations of editorial bias following a dispute with Femi Fani-Kayode, the Nigerian High Commission er to South Africa. The conflict arose after the diplomatic envoy accused state-linked officials of excluding Nigeria from a live-streamed credentials ceremony in Pretoria. SABC officials emphasized that their coverage remained impartial and that the broadcaster operates independently from the Presidency.

Clarifying The SABC Broadcasting Role

SABC News stated clearly that it functions as a public service media entity rather than a state broadcaster. The organization argued that this distinction is vital for maintaining journalistic integrity and serving the public interest through independent, impartial, and credible journalism. Consequently, the broadcaster asserted that the technical arrangements for the Presidency's livestreams are entirely separate from SABC News's own editorial coverage decisions. This separation ensures that the broadcaster can report on events without direct political interference.

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The broadcaster emphasized that its mandate is to provide fair and unbiased reporting to the South African public. By distinguishing its operational role from that of the state, SABC aimed to deflect claims that it acted as a mouthpiece for the government. This clarification was necessary to address the High Commissioner's assertions that the exclusion of his segment was a coordinated political move. SABC maintained that its editorial standards remain strict and independent of executive branch pressures.

Nigerian Envoy Accuses Officials Of Exclusion

Femi Fani-Kayode, representing Nigeria, publicly accused officials involved in a Presidency livestream of excluding his country from a credentials ceremony. The event, hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, was attended by fifteen ambassadors presenting their letters of credence. Fani-Kayode claimed that Nigeria was the only nation whose introduction and speech were not broadcast during the live stream. He alleged that the feed was cut specifically during his address and resumed only after he had finished speaking.

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The Nigerian envoy stated that he raised this matter directly with President Cyril Ramaphosa, praising the President for intervening and instructing officials to address the issue. Despite this intervention, Fani-Kayode declared that he would not tolerate any perceived disrespect towards Nigeria or its government. He described the treatment of the Nigerian delegation as deplorable and expressed deep dissatisfaction with how the event was handled by the organizers. His public comments were intended to highlight what he viewed as a significant diplomatic oversight.

SABC Refutes Claims Of Coverage Failure

SABC News countered the allegations by providing evidence that it did, in fact, cover the ceremony extensively. The broadcaster noted that the event was carried on the SABC News LIVE channel, which is available on the SABC+ platform. Additionally, the High Commissioner's arrival was shown during a live crossing on the SABC News Channel, accessible via DStv Channel 404. These details were presented to prove that the broadcaster was active and comprehensive in its reporting of the diplomatic event.

Furthermore, SABC News stated that it published a clip on its official X account featuring the High Commissioner speaking to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The broadcaster pointed out that this digital content served as additional proof of their commitment to covering all aspects of the ceremony. By highlighting these specific platforms and channels, SABC aimed to demonstrate that the omission alleged by Fani-Kayode did not reflect a lack of coverage. The broadcaster insisted that its editorial decisions were based on standard journalistic practices rather than political bias.

Stakeholder Reactions And Future Engagement

Fani-Kayode declined an interview with SABC News, citing his dissatisfaction with the livestream of the ceremony as the primary reason. SABC News expressed regret over this decision but stated that it respects the High Commissioner's choice to engage elsewhere. The broadcaster affirmed its openness to future engagement with Fani-Kayode and the Nigerian High Commission. This stance reflects a desire to maintain a positive relationship despite the current diplomatic friction.

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The public broadcaster reiterated its commitment to the principles of fairness, impartiality, and editorial independence. It emphasized the value it places on its longstanding relationship with Nigeria, indicating that the dispute is not indicative of broader tensions. SABC News expressed a willingness to resolve any misunderstandings through dialogue rather than public conflict. This approach underscores the broadcaster's intent to uphold diplomatic protocols while maintaining its journalistic standards.

The incident has drawn attention to the complex relationship between state events and public broadcasting in South Africa. Observers note that the distinction between government communications and independent journalism remains a critical issue. The SABC's response serves as a firm defense of its operational autonomy in the face of political pressure. As diplomatic relations continue to evolve, the clarity of the broadcaster's role remains a focal point for media observers and government officials alike.