Sabastian Sawe Makes History: First Official Sub-Two-Hour Marathon in London

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe becomes the first athlete to officially run a marathon under two hours, clocking 1:59:30 in London. His historic performance, alongside Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, redefines the limits of human endurance and sets a new world record, surpassing Kelvin Kiptum’s previous mark of 2:00:35.

The streets of London bore witness to a historic moment in athletic achievement, as Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe shattered the long-standing barrier of human endurance by becoming the first athlete to officially complete a marathon in under two hours.

His remarkable time of 1:59:30 not only rewrote the record books but also redefined the limits of what was once thought impossible in competitive marathon running. Unlike previous attempts, this feat was accomplished in an official race setting, lending unparalleled legitimacy to the achievement. Following closely behind was Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who, in his marathon debut, crossed the finish line just 11 seconds after Sawe, proving his ability to transition seamlessly from track success to long-distance dominance.

The race unfolded with strategic precision, as Sawe was initially paced by a group of pacemakers through the first 25 kilometers. However, it was the second half of the race where the true spectacle began. Sawe’s negative split—completing the final half in 59:01 compared to the first half’s 1:00:29—demonstrated an extraordinary blend of control and explosive power. The defining stretch came between the 30km and 35km marks, where Sawe and Kejelcha surged ahead, leaving Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo in their wake.

As the finish line loomed, Sawe unleashed a final burst of speed, breaking away from Kejelcha and securing his place in history. His relentless pace, averaging 2:50 per kilometer and maintaining a speed of 21.19 km/h, underscored the sheer dominance of his performance.

This milestone not only eclipses the previous world record of 2:00:35 set by Kelvin Kiptum but also heralds a new era in marathon running, where the boundaries of human potential continue to be pushed further than ever before. The race also highlighted the evolving strategies in elite marathon running, with pacemakers playing a crucial role in maintaining the grueling pace required to break the two-hour barrier.

Sawe’s achievement is a testament to years of training, innovation in sports science, and the unwavering determination of athletes to surpass what was once deemed unattainable. As the world celebrates this historic moment, the marathon community eagerly anticipates what new records and milestones will emerge in the future, inspired by Sawe’s groundbreaking performance





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Marathon World Record Sabastian Sawe Sub-Two-Hour Marathon Yomif Kejelcha

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