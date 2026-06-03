Sabalenka's Roland Garros Dreams Shatter in Stunning Quarterfinal Collapse Against Shnaider

World number one Aryna Sabalenk suffered a devastating mental collapse, losing ten games in a row after holding a double-break lead to fall to Diana Shnaider in the French Open quarterfinals. Shnaider will face Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who continued her remarkable run to become just the second women's qualifier to reach the Roland Garros semifinals in the Open era.

Aryna Sabalenka 's aspirations of capturing her first Roland Garros title evaporated dramatically on Wednesday as the world number one experienced a stunning mental collapse on the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier, falling to Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals.

After initially dominating and building a commanding double-break lead in the second set, Sabalenka's game completely unraveled, allowing Shnaider to mount a remarkable comeback and secure a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 victory. The Belarusian champion described her experience as entering a "deep, dark hole" from which she could not escape, losing ten consecutive games in a manner she found difficult to comprehend.

This implosion brought back memories of last year's final defeat to Coco Gauff, but this loss carries its own unique sting given that Sabalenka entered the match as the overwhelming favorite following the surprising early exits of top contenders like Gauff, Iga Swiatek, and Elena Rybakina. Meanwhile, Shnaider, the 25th seed, expressed immense relief and happiness at finishing her match strongly, setting up a semifinal clash with another unexpected protagonist, Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska.

Chwalinska's journey to the last four is a true fairytale, as she became only the second women's qualifier in the Open era to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros. Entering the tournament with a mere two career clay-court wins at the tour level, she has now amassed eight victories in Paris after navigating three rounds of qualifying.

Despite the historic nature of her achievement, Chwalinska maintains a singular focus, attempting to process each match as it comes while acknowledging that the full magnitude of her run will likely sink in after the tournament concludes





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Aryna Sabalenka Diana Shnaider Maja Chwalinska Roland Garros French Open Quarterfinal Semifinal Implosion Qualifier Tennis

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