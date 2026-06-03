Sabalenka's French Open bid left in tatters as Shnaider causes major upset

Aryna Sabalenka's bid for a first French Open title was left in tatters as she fell apart in a bizarre defeat by Russian 25th seed Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Aryna Sabalenka 's bid for a first French Open title was left in tatters as she fell apart in a bizarre defeat by Russian 25th seed Diana Shnaider in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The world No 1 led by a set and a double-break before exiting the tournament in a blaze of unforced errors, collapsing to a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 loss in blustery conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier. Shnaider will face Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the semifinals on Thursday, with Marta Kostyuk or Mirra Andreeva awaiting the winner in Sunday's final.

Shnaider was playing in her first major quarterfinal, but now finds herself a strong favourite to reach the final heading into her last-four tie against world number 114 and fellow left-hander Chwalinska. Sabalenka was the only Grand Slam champion left in either the men's or women's singles draws at Roland Garros, but belied that status by making a whopping 57 unforced errors.

Shnaider was playing in her first major quarterfinal, but now finds herself a strong favourite to reach the final heading into her last-four tie against world number 114 and fellow left-hander Chwalinska. The top seed raced into a 5-1 lead and eventually sealed the opener on her third set point after initially failing to serve it out.

The second set followed a similar pattern at first, as Sabalenka moved 4-1 in front with a double-break before throwing away her next service game. Shnaider could not believe her luck as Sabalenka dumped successive forehands into the bottom of the net to finish off the set and send the match into a decider. The Russian grew in confidence and moved 2-0 up in the third as Sabalenka sprayed eight unforced errors around Chatrier in the space of two games.

Shnaider cruised to victory from there, fittingly securing a semifinal berth when Sabalenka knocked a routine backhand into the net on the third match point. World number 114 Maja Chwalinska continued her stunning French Open run on Wednesday by beating 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya to become just the second women's qualifier to reach the last four at Roland Garros in the professional era.

Prior to her run in Paris, Chwalinska had only ever won two tour-level matches on clay in her career, now she stands one victory away from competing for the biggest title the surface has to offer. Standing in the 24-year-old's way in Friday's semifinal will be either world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka or 25th seed Diana Shnaider.

Regardless of the outcome of that match, Chwalinska has ensured her spot in the annals of Roland Garros by equalling, at least, the result of Nadia Podoroska, who in 2020 became the first woman in the Open era to come through qualifying and reach the semifinals at the clay-court Grand Slam. The diminutive Pole had two chances to serve out the opener at 5-1 and 5-3 but was broken in blustery conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier as Kalinskaya fought back to level at five-apiece.

In the tie-break, Chwalinska got some daylight between herself and the Russian at 6-3, before taking the first set when Kalinskaya overcooked a loopy defensive backhand. Kalinskaya again fought back, but this time Chwalinska stopped her in the ninth game, sealing match point when the 27-year-old hit long off her forehand wing. Shnaider said she was super happy after beating a top-10 player for only the second time in her career.

She added that she was definitely super happy she managed to finish on a good note rather than start on a good note. Sabalenka's scarcely believable defeat was reminiscent of the way she threw away a strong position in last year's final against Coco Gauff. The Belarusian was playing in a 14th consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal but failed to become the first woman to make seven straight major semis since Serena Williams.

Shnaider's win was a major upset, and it will be interesting to see how she performs in the semifinals against Chwalinska. Chwalinska's run in the tournament has been incredible, and she will be looking to continue her winning streak in the semifinals





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