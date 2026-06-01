Sabalenka Reaches French Open Quarterfinals After Straight-Sets Victory Over Osaka; Berrettini, Auger-Aliassime Among Men Advancing

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Naomi Osaka to move into the French Open quarterfinals, while on the men's side Matteo Berrettini and Felix Auger-Aliassime also advanced. Other notable results included Ekaterina Alexandrova's win over Anastasia Potapova and qualifier Maja Chwalinska's victory over Diane Parry.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the French Open quarterfinals with a straight-sets victory over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka , winning 7-5, 6-3.

The Belarusian, who has now reached the last eight at 14 consecutive major tournaments, highlighted her strong serving performance as key to applying constant pressure on her opponent. Sabalenka has now beaten Osaka three times this year, reversing the outcome of their previous meeting at the 2018 US Open. She will face Russian Diana Shnaider next, continuing her quest for a first Roland Garros title and redemption after last year's final loss to Coco Gauff.

Osaka's impressive run in Paris, which saw her donning a sequined gold dress inspired by the Eiffel Tower, ended in the round of 16. This match marked the first women's night session at the French Open since 2023, addressing previous criticism over a long stretch of men's night matches. In other women's action, Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (likely meant Kalinskaya)prevailed in a thrilling three-setter over 28th seed Anastasia Potapova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10/7).

Potapova had earlier upset defending champion Coco Gauff but could not maintain that momentum, faltering twice while serving for the match. Alexandrova now faces Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who continued her sensational tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over France's Diane Parry, the last local player in the draw.

The victory sparked celebrations from the home crowd, further amplified by a visit from Paris Saint-Germain football stars Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Bradley Barcola, who paraded their Champions League trophies on court after winning the title on Saturday. On the men's side, former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini secured his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2022 US Open by defeating Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (8/6).

The Italian, now ranked world number 105, is the lowest-ranked player to reach the Roland Garros quarterfinals since 2007. Berrettini, playing his first French Open since 2021, credited his resilience and team support for overcoming injury setbacks. He will next face either American Frances Tiafoe or Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

In another match, Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli survived a fourth-set collapse to beat Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/5), securing his second Grand Slam quarterfinal after Wimbledon last year. Top half standout Felix Auger-Aliassime, the highest-ranked player remaining in that section, delivered a commanding 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 win over Alejandro Tabilo, positioning himself as a strong contender for the title





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Aryna Sabalenka Naomi Osaka French Open Roland Garros Matteo Berrettini Flavio Cobolli Felix Auger-Aliassime Diana Shnaider Ekaterina Alexandrova Maja Chwalinska

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