Sabalenka implodes at Roland Garros as Shnaider books Chwalinska semi

Aryna Sabalenka's hopes of claiming a maiden Roland Garros title were dashed on Wednesday as she crashed out of the tournament in the quarterfinals, losing to 25th seed Diana Shnaider in a three-set thriller.

Aryna Sabalenka 's hopes of claiming a maiden Roland Garros title were dashed on Wednesday as she crashed out of the tournament in the quarterfinals, losing to 25th seed Diana Shnaider in a three-set thriller.

The world number one had been leading by a double break of serve in the second set, but Shnaider's battling comeback saw her prevail 3-6, 7-5, 6-0. Sabalenka's collapse on Court Philippe Chatrier was reminiscent of last year's final, where Coco Gauff battled back to beat the four-time major winner in three sets.

However, this year's defeat will sting just as much, given that Sabalenka had entered the last eight as the overwhelming favourite to win Roland Garros, following the early exits of principal challengers Gauff, Iga Swiatek and world number two Elena Rybakina. Shnaider's victory sets up a last-four meeting with Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who continued her stunning Roland Garros run by becoming just the second women's qualifier to reach the last four at Roland Garros in the Open era.

Chwalinska had battled through three qualifying rounds to reach the main draw of a major for just the third time in her career, and her eighth win at the tournament has left her one victory away from competing for the biggest title the surface has to offer. In the men's tournament, Matteo Cobolli came back from a set down to edge Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, setting up a last-four match-up with either Matteo Berrettini or Matteo Arnaldi in Friday's top-bracket session.

The Italian world number one, Jannik Sinner, had stunnedly lost in the second round, leaving the door open for his compatriots to make a deep run in the tournament





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Aryna Sabalenka Diana Shnaider Roland Garros Maja Chwalinska Matteo Cobolli

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