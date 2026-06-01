Sabalenka Dominates Osaka to Stay as Last Grand Slam Champion at Roland Garros; Berrettini Returns to Quarterfinals After Four Years

World number one Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Roland Garros quarterfinals with a straight-sets win over Naomi Osaka, remaining the only Grand Slam champion in the singles draws. Matteo Berrettini reached his first major quarterfinal since 2022, while Anna Kalinskaya and Maja Chwalinska also progressed on the women's side. Flavio Cobolli and Felix Auger-Aliassime moved into the men's quarterfinals as well.

Aryna Sabalenka showcased her dominance by defeating fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the Roland Garros last 16 on Monday, while Matteo Berrettini secured his first major quarterfinal in four years.

World number one Sabalenka triumphed over a resilient Osaka with a 7-5, 6-3 victory in the first women's night-session match on Court Philippe Chatrier in three years. With this win, Sabalenka remains the sole Grand Slam champion still competing in either the men's or women's singles draws at Roland Garros. She is pursuing her first title on Parisian clay and aiming to overcome the memory of her painful loss in last year's final to Coco Gauff.

Sabalenka expressed satisfaction with her performance, stating, "I didn't expect I would serve that great. I feel like I'm getting better and better with every match I play and overall I'm super happy with how I played today.

" Osaka, who wore her signature sequined gold dress reminiscent of the Eiffel Tower at night, saw her best ever run in Paris end in the last 16. This marked the first time WTA players featured in the primetime slot since Sabalenka faced Sloane Stephens in the last 16 on June 4, 2023. Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo noted, "I think it was pretty obvious this should be the night's match.

" Sabalenka clinched a tense first set, which was largely defined by strong serving after early breaks from both players, by securing a crucial break in the 11th game. She then powered through the second set, winning the last four games after being down 3-2, to seal her third consecutive victory over Osaka this year. In other women's action, Austrian 28th seed Anastasia Potapova could not sustain her momentum after defeating defending champion Coco Gauff.

She fell to Anna Kalinskaya in a thrilling three-set match, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10/7), despite having two chances to serve for the match. Kalinskaya will next face Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who continued her remarkable run by defeating the last remaining French player, Diane Parry, 6-3, 6-2. Chwalinska acknowledged the challenge ahead, saying, "She's one of the top players in the world. No one knows me, to be honest, so definitely a very challenging one, like every match here.

" The Paris crowd found something to celebrate after Parry's defeat, as Paris Saint-Germain players Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola paraded their two Champions League trophies on court following their team's consecutive title win on Saturday. On the men's side, former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini, who has battled injuries in recent years, booked his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2022 US Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (8/6) win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the player who had upset Jannik Sinner.

Ranked world number 105, Berrettini became the lowest-ranked player to reach the Roland Garros men's last eight since Igor Andreev in 2007. He reflected on his journey, stating, "This (tennis) is the love of my life, I guess, otherwise I wouldn't keep coming back after all the setbacks, the injuries. There were moments it was really tough to come back and hit a ball... But now I'm back and it's thanks to them (his team), my character and my resilience.

" Berrettini is now one of only two Grand Slam finalists remaining in a wide-open men's draw, alongside Alexander Zverev, after the early exits of Sinner and Novak Djokovic. The 30-year-old Italian will next face either American 19th seed Frances Tiafoe or fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi. Another Italian, 10th seed Flavio Cobolli, overcame late nerves to beat Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/5) on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Cobolli wobbled from a commanding 4-0 and 5-1 lead in the fourth set but eventually closed out the match in a tie-break to reach his second Grand Slam quarterfinal after Wimbledon last year. He candidly admitted, "The match is never done and today I almost s**t in my pants. I'm happy but I'm still nervous.

" In other results, world number six Felix Auger-Aliassime, the highest-ranked player left in the top half of the men's draw, set a strong tone with a dominant 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 victory over Chile's Alejandro Tabilo





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Roland Garros Aryna Sabalenka Naomi Osaka Matteo Berrettini French Open Tennis Quarterfinals Grand Slam Champion

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