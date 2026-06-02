Sabalenka Dominates Osaka as Berrettini, Arnaldi Create Italian buzz at French Open

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the French Open quarter-finals with a straight‑sets win over Naomi Osaka in the first women's night session in three years. Matteo Berrettini ended a four‑year Grand Slam quarter‑final drought, while compatriot Matteo Arnaldi survived a five‑set marathon to reach his first Slam quarter‑final. Three Italian men progressed on a day of comebacks and upsets as the Roland Garros draw opens up.

PARIS - Aryna Sabalenka showcased her dominance on the clay courts of Roland Garros by defeating four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the French Open round of 16.

The world number one Belarusian secured a 7-5, 6-3 victory in the first women's night session match on Court Philippe Chatrier in three years. Sabalenka, the only Grand Slam champion remaining in either singles draw, is pursuing her first French Open title and aiming to overcome the memory of her loss in the 2023 final to Coco Gauff. Her next opponent will be Diana Shnaider, who triumphed over former Australian Open winner Madison Keys in a three-set battle.

In other women's action, Anastasia Potapova's run ended with a heart‑breaking loss to Anna Kalinskaya after she twice failed to serve for the match. Kalinskaya now faces Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who continued her remarkable journey by ousting France's Diane Parry. The Parisian crowd also enjoyed a special interlude as Paris Saint‑Germain footballers displayed their Champions League trophies on court.

On the men's side, Matteo Berrettini marked a triumphant return to the Grand Slam quarter‑finals after four years, outlasting Juan Manuel Cerundolo in straight sets. The Italian, ranked 105th, is the lowest‑ranked player to reach the Roland Garros last eight since 2007. Berrettini's victory, coupled with early exits for top seeds like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, leaves a wide‑open draw where he and Alexander Zverev are the only former Slam finalists remaining.

Berrettini's next challenge is a fellow Italian, Matteo Arnaldi, who survived a marathon five‑set thriller against Frances Tiafoe that concluded in the early hours of the morning. Arnaldi's epic win, which saw him rally from a double‑break down in the fourth set, earned him a debut Grand Slam quarter‑final.

Meanwhile, another Italian, Flavio Cobolli, also advanced despite a tense finish, admitting he almost "shit in my pants" before closing out his four‑set win. In the top half, Felix Auger‑Aliassime continues to be the highest‑ranked contender and stamped his authority with a commanding straight‑sets victory over Alejandro Tabilo. The day's results underscore a tournament defined by resilience, comebacks, and shifting momentum across both the men's and women's brackets.

Sabalenka's performance highlighted superior serving and mental toughness as she seeks her second major title. Osaka's valiant effort, still adorned in her signature sequined dress, fell short but represented her deepest run in Paris. On the men's side, the Italian contingent made its presence felt with three players progressing, demonstrating depth and fighting spirit. Berrettini's emotional return from injury setbacks and Arnaldi's historic breakthrough add compelling narratives to a Slam where traditional favorites have fallen.

The night session, reserved for women's matches for the first time in three years, signaled a shift towards equal scheduling and greater visibility for female athletes at Roland Garros. With the draw opening up after the departures of Sinner and Djokovic, opportunities abound for lower‑ranked players to seize the spotlight, making the upcoming quarter‑finals unpredictable and highly anticipated.

The tournament continues to deliver dramatic moments, from last‑point tie‑breaks to five‑hour epics, ensuring a captivating spectacle as the competition heads into its decisive phase





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French Open Roland Garros Aryna Sabalenka Naomi Osaka Matteo Berrettini Matteo Arnaldi Italian Tennis Night Session Grand Slam

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