Sabalenka Beats Osaka to Reach French Open Quarterfinals; Berrettini and Cobolli Also Advance

Aryna Sabalenka defeats Naomi Osaka in straight sets to reach the French Open quarterfinals, while Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli make notable strides in the men's draw. Night session history is made with a women's match at Roland Garros.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the French Open quarterfinals after a straight-sets victory over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka , winning 7-5, 6-3.

This marks Sabalenka's 14th consecutive major quarterfinal appearance. The Belarusian, now the only remaining Grand Slam champion in either singles draw at Roland Garros, expressed satisfaction with her serving and ability to maintain pressure on Osaka. She has now defeated Osaka three times this year, reversing their earlier US Open loss. Sabalenka's next opponent will be Russian Diana Shnaider as she pursues her first French Open title and seeks to move past last year's final loss to Coco Gauff.

Osaka's best-ever run in Paris ended in the round of 16; she wore her signature sequined gold dress, reminiscent of the Eiffel Tower at night. This match was the first women's night session at the French Open since 2023, following a streak of 32 consecutive men's night matches that had drawn criticism. In other women's results, Russian player Kalinskaya advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating 28th seed Anastasia Potapova in a tight three-set battle, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10/7).

Potapova had previously upset defending champion Coco Gauff. Kalinskaya will next face Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska, who continued her impressive run with a 6-3, 6-2 win over France's Diane Parry, the last French player in the draw. Chwalinska acknowledged the challenge of facing a top player like Kalinskaya.

The Paris crowd found a moment of celebration after Parry's defeat when Paris Saint-Germain football players Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola paraded their two Champions League trophies on court following their weekend triumph. On the men's side, former Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2022 US Open, defeating Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (8/6).

Berrettini, ranked 105th, is the lowest-ranked player to make the Roland Garros quarterfinals since 2007. He credited his resilience and team support for his comeback from injuries, noting his love for tennis kept him going. Berrettini, one of only two Grand Slam finalists remaining in a draw stunned by early exits of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, will next play either Frances Tiafoe or Matteo Arnaldi.

Italian 10th seed Flavio Cobolli also booked a quarterfinal spot with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/5) win over Zachary Svajda. Cobolli nearly squandered a 4-0 and 5-1 fourth-set lead but closed it out in a tiebreak, admitting he was extremely nervous throughout. In the top half of the men's draw, world number six Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered a dominant performance, beating Alejandro Tabilo 6-3, 7-5, 6-1 to underline his status as the highest-ranked player left in that section





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