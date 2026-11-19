South African Airways will add Libreville, Kigali, Addis Ababa, Nairobi and the Seychelles over the next six months using its existing fleet, and is considering a second Australian route to Melbourne next year.

South African Airways (SAA) will add five new African destinations to its flight network over the next six months and is considering a second Australian route to Melbourne next year.

The new African routes are Libreville, Kigali, Addis Ababa, Nairobi and the Seychelles. The expansion is part of the national carrier's plan to rebuild its international flight network. SAA chief commercial officer Tebogo Tsimane said the airline had planned to introduce these routes earlier this year but postponed them because of high fuel prices. Improving conditions have now made the expansion commercially viable.

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SAA Addis Ababa Hub Strategy

The airline will use its existing fleet of 19 aircraft for the new destinations. Revised flight schedules and improved aircraft utilisation will allow SAA to accommodate the additional routes without immediately increasing capacity or expanding its fleet. Tsimane said SAA wants to use Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, as a connecting hub. The airline hopes to conclude sixth freedom agreements so passengers can travel onwards through airline partnerships.

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Sixth freedom rights allow an airline to carry passengers or cargo between two foreign countries via its home country, using its existing international flying rights to connect the journeys. Tsimane said the strategy is to connect passengers via established hubs and use partnerships to build a broader network. The announcement comes as SAA continues to face financial pressures.

These include higher fuel costs and liquidity constraints, a CEO who quit, an acting CEO who was suspended and its fleet renewal programme placed on hold.

SAA Fuel Consumption Measures

"We have seen jet fuel prices coming down and the measures we introduced to manage fuel consumption are beginning to deliver results," Tsimane said. He added that the airline had delayed introducing new destinations this year because of fuel prices. SAA does not hedge its fuel purchases. Instead, it has introduced measures to manage consumption, including consolidating flights where demand is insufficient and improving aircraft and crew utilisation.

Tsimane said SAA's broader commercial strategy is to identify underserved markets with sufficient demand to sustain direct flights, rather than compete indiscriminately on established international routes. South Africa's geographical position presents challenges, particularly against Middle Eastern carriers that have redirected international passenger traffic through their hubs. SAA is nevertheless exploring opportunities to rebuild selected long-haul services, including to Mumbai in India, which was one of its biggest loss-making routes just over a decade ago.

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Beyond its African expansion, SAA is considering adding Melbourne to its Australian network next year. The airline already operates flights to Perth, and a Melbourne service would provide another connection between South Africa and Australia. Holiday season passenger demand is expected to rise in December. To cope, SAA is introducing dedicated family check-ins at OR Tambo International Airport and improvements to its unaccompanied minors' facilities.