SAA flight lands with critical low fuel after storm diversion

An SAA Airbus A320 landed in Gqeberha after storm diversions left the aircraft with critically low fuel. The remaining 420kg represented a typical A320 final reserve fuel level. This incident highlights the importance of adhering to aviation guidelines and required procedures in such critical situations.

SAA flight lands with just minutes of fuel remaining An SAA Airbus A320 landed, rather miraculously, in Gqeberha after storm diversions left the aircraft with critically low fuel reserves.

Earlier this month, an SAA domestic flight bound for Cape Town landed with critically low fuel reserves after severe weather forced the aircraft to deviate from its planned route. The Airbus A320-232, operating as flight SA313 from Johannesburg to Cape Town on 11 May, was initially unable to land due to a wind shear warning over Cape Town International Airport.

The aircraft entered a holding pattern before the crew decided to divert to George when they identified there was 'just 75 minutes of fuel remaining in the tank.

' As the aircraft approached George Airport, crews were informed that a severe storm system had moved over the area and landing would not be possible. Nevertheless, the aircraft landed '10 minutes shy of the 75 minutes it had remaining' when it first diverted away from Cape Town





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SAA Airplane A320 Fuel Diversion Severe Weather Wind Shear Gqeberha Cape Town International Airport George Airport

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