South African Airways CEO John Lamola has resigned, leading to speculation about governance issues and the airline's stability. Despite the airline's reported return to profitability, questions have been raised regarding the circumstances of Lamola's departure and the recent retirement of the acting CFO. Industry experts point to potential challenges within SAA, including issues of passenger loads, ticket pricing, and aircraft availability, all of which point to a need for SAA to address internal governance and operational issues to secure a stable and sustainable future.

John Lamola , the CEO of South African Airways ( SAA ), has resigned, sparking questions about the airline's stability and future. While no explicit reasons were given for Lamola's departure, industry observers are speculating about governance issues and potential tensions within the organization.

Lamola, who served as CEO for over four years, which is a longer tenure than the average of two years and six months for SAA CEOs since 2001, highlighted his contribution to the airline's recovery during his time in office. His resignation follows the recent retirement of the acting CFO, Lindsay Olitzki, just before the end of the 2026 financial year, a move that aviation experts suggest indicates instability at both board and executive levels, a recurring problem for the airline. SAA's Executive Corporate Affairs, Mphilo Dlamini, stated that Olitzki had reached retirement age and had agreed to stay until the end of the financial year. The current board was appointed in August 2025 and is supported by the shareholder to ensure that SAA stays on the course of sustainable recovery. Aviation expert Guy Leitch expressed that he considered Lamola to be performing adequately, managing a steady return to rebuilding the airline without rushing into decisions. He notes that the CFO's retirement so close to the year end raises concerns. Aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapelo expressed disappointment at the resignation and highlighted the need to avoid actions that destabilize entities, particularly those already facing challenges.\The resignation of Lamola comes at a time when SAA has signaled a return to profitability, with the airline reporting a R155 million net profit for the year to March 2025, and airline operations recording a R30 million profit during the same period. Revenue increased by 35.89% to R8.8 billion. However, Leitch has questioned the veracity of these financial results. SAA, however, refutes claims that its financial results are inaccurate or unreliable. Lamola, during his tenure, oversaw the airline's expansion from a minimal operation of five aircraft and six routes to a fleet of 19 aircraft serving 17 destinations. He also oversaw the restoration of international routes to São Paulo and Perth, and the strengthening of domestic operations. Minister Creecy praised Lamola for leading SAA through a defining period of its history, a period marked by the airline's emergence from business rescue. She noted his implementation of a disciplined rebuilding strategy, which led to the restoration of operations and re-establishment of the airline's position in the global aviation market. The state-owned airline has experienced numerous crises and attempted revivals over the past decade. Aviation expert Leitch points out that SAA still faces substantial challenges, including struggles with achieving optimal passenger loads and ticket pricing. He reports concerns about planes flying half-full. There are additional structural problems, including aircraft availability.\SAA's challenges extend beyond leadership changes and financial performance. The airline grapples with inherent structural issues that demand addressing to ensure its long-term viability. The recent developments raise critical questions regarding the direction and stability of SAA. These circumstances prompt a need for the airline to address internal governance and operational issues to secure a stable and sustainable future. Despite the airline's efforts to return to profitability and its strategic goals, the departure of the CEO and the timing of other key personnel changes suggest underlying tensions. The airline needs to focus on retaining talent and ensuring that it can achieve its business goals, like aircraft fleet modernization and route network expansion. The aviation industry is closely watching SAA's next moves. There are major decisions to be made on issues like aircraft availability and optimizing load factors to ensure the long-term success of the airline. The developments suggest that the path ahead for SAA includes significant operational, financial, and strategic hurdles to overcome. The need to establish stability and secure confidence in the airline is urgent to ensure that it thrives.





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South African Airways SAA John Lamola Resignation Aviation

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