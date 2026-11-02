SA Weather Warning Level 4 Severe Thunderstorms November 2 2026

South Africa faces Level 4 severe thunderstorm warnings on November 2 2026. Expect heavy rain hail and flooding in Limpopo Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal regions.

The South Africa n Weather Service has issued critical weather alerts for Monday, November 2, 2026, indicating a significant meteorological event across several provinces. A Level 4 warning has been designated for severe thunderstorms, marking the highest alert level for this specific category of weather disturbance. These warnings affect the extreme south-central parts of Limpopo, the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga, excluding the extreme south-west, and the western and north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Residents in these areas are urged to exercise extreme caution as the forecast predicts hazardous conditions.

Level 4 And 2 Warnings Detail

In addition to the Level 4 warnings, a Level 2 warning is in place for severe thunderstorms along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and the adjacent interior between Port Edward and Mtubatuba. These conditions could result in heavy downpours, strong gusty winds, hail, and lightning. The combination of these elements poses a risk of localized flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements. The potential for such damage highlights the severity of the incoming weather system and the need for preparedness in coastal communities.

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A Level 1 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms over the extreme north-eastern escarpment areas of the Eastern Cape, the eastern parts of the Free State, the southern parts of Gauteng, and the extreme south-western parts of Mpumalanga. This lower level warning still indicates potential hazards, including localized flooding and damage to settlements, property, and temporary structures. Furthermore, there may be localized disruption to power supply and communications in these affected zones.

Regional Temperature And Rainfall Forecast

Temperatures are expected to be hot in places in the north, while other regions will experience partly cloudy skies with warm to hot conditions. As the day progresses, clouds will move in, bringing scattered showers and thundershowers. In the morning, the north may be cloudy with fog patches on the escarpment. Later, conditions will become cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers, although these will be isolated in the extreme north-east.

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In some northern areas, conditions will start fine before becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. These showers will become widespread in the extreme south-central parts of the region, where it will become cloudy. Notably, no rainfall is expected in the extreme north-east, providing a dry contrast to the wetter zones further south. The east is expected to be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers, becoming scattered and cloudy in other areas.

Cape Town And Coastal Wind Conditions

The Western Cape will see cloudy conditions over the southern and eastern parts, with isolated showers in the north-east and along the south coast. It will be warm over the West Coast district. Along the coast, the wind will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly. However, winds will become strong along the west and south-west coast, adding to the gusty conditions associated with the thunderstorms.

In the north, partly cloudy skies will feature isolated thundershowers in places. Otherwise, cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers and rain are expected, with rain becoming scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. Further south, cloudy and cold to cool conditions will prevail with scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be widespread along the coast and adjacent interior. Scattered showers and thundershowers are also expected along the coast and adjacent interior, and widespread elsewhere across the region.

Wind directions will vary, with southerly to south-easterly winds prevailing in most areas. However, north of Cape Vidal, the wind will shift to northerly to north-easterly. This complex weather pattern brings a mix of heat, rain, and strong winds, requiring vigilance from the public and emergency services alike. The South African Weather Service continues to monitor the situation closely to ensure that updates are provided as the weather system evolves throughout the day on Monday, November 2, 2026.