SABS issues Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms and localized flooding in Gauteng while extreme heat affects Limpopo Valley. Check detailed regional forecasts.

The South African Weather Service has issued a critical Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms that will cause localized flooding in susceptible roads, low-lying areas, and bridges. This severe weather event is expected to impact Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, the eastern and northeastern parts of the Free State, and the eastern sections of North-West province. Additionally, most places across KwaZulu-Natal, along with the southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng, are under immediate threat from heavy rainfall and large amounts of small hail.

Gauteng Storm Conditions and Flooding Risks

Gauteng will experience partly cloudy and warm conditions, characterized by scattered showers and thundershowers specifically in the southern regions. In contrast, the northern parts of the province will remain isolated from precipitation and will become hot as the day progresses. The primary concern for residents in Gauteng is the potential for localized flooding in areas susceptible to water accumulation, including low-lying zones and bridges, due to the intense nature of the thunderstorms.

Also read SAWS Issues Level 2 Warning For Severe Thunderstorms In Gauteng

Extreme Heat in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

While the south contends with rain, the northern interior is facing dangerously high temperatures. Extremely hot conditions are expected in specific locations across the Lowveld, the Limpopo Valley, and the Western Bushveld in Limpopo, as well as in the Lowveld region of Mpumalanga. The Limpopo Valley and the Nama Khoi municipality are also flagged for extremely high fire danger conditions, requiring strict adherence to fire safety protocols by local residents and authorities.

Coastal Wind Patterns and Temperature Variances

The coastal regions will experience distinct atmospheric changes driven by shifting wind systems. The south coast will be cloudy and cool with morning drizzle, while the interior and south-western coast will be partly cloudy in the morning before becoming fine and warm. Wind along the south coast will be light and variable, whereas other coastal areas will see moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly winds. In some areas, these winds will fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh easterly by the afternoon.

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Northern Cape and Free State Weather Outlook

The Dawid Kruiper Local Municipality in the Northern Cape is expected to be partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers that become scattered over the eastern parts. Similarly, the Free State will see fine weather becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers, except over Bushbuckridge where conditions may vary. Temperatures in these inland areas will range significantly, with the potential for morning fog patches over the eastern parts, leading to partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions before becoming cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon.

North-West and Western Cape Atmospheric Shifts

In the North-West province, the morning will bring partly cloudy skies in the north-west and cloudy, windy, and warm conditions elsewhere, with some areas remaining cool. The Western Cape will experience morning fog in places along the coast, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, which will be scattered in the north-east. Wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light to moderate north-easterly from late afternoon, before turning southerly to south-westerly from the south by the morning and spreading north from late morning.