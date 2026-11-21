The South African Weather Service has appointed consultants to reconcile air traffic movement data used to bill airlines for aviation meteorological fees after concerns about completeness and accuracy, following auditor-general findings of data integrity lapses at ATNS.

The South African Weather Service ( SAWS) has questioned the accuracy of the aviation meteorological fees it receives via the Air Traffic and Navigation Services ( ATNS), after the auditor-general found data integrity lapses and missing records in ATNS billing systems.

SAWS is the sole legal provider of public severe weather warnings and aviation meteorology in South Africa. ATNS, the country's air traffic and flight information service, collects aviation meteorological fees on behalf of SAWS from airlines. ATNS does not pay SAWS from its own funds. Instead, it collects the fees from airlines and passes them on.

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SAWS Hires Experts To Audit Aviation Data

To calculate fees for each flight, SAWS relies on flight and movement data that aircraft operators supply to ATNS. SAWS has now called in consultants with demonstrated expertise in aviation data analytics, financial reconciliation, information systems auditing, and revenue assurance. They will conduct a comprehensive reconciliation of air traffic movement information for the 2025/26 and 2026/27 financial years.

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In its request for proposals, SAWS said it has historically relied on air traffic movement information provided by ATNS as the primary source for determining aviation revenue. That information is transferred from ATNS systems to the relevant billing environment. There, it is used to identify chargeable aircraft movements and calculate amounts payable under approved aviation tariffs.

However, SAWS said concerns have arisen about the completeness, accuracy, integrity, and reliability of that air traffic movement information. Those concerns have resulted in challenges in obtaining sufficient appropriate audit evidence to substantiate the completeness and accuracy of aviation revenue reported in the SAWS annual financial statements. SAWS has begun engagements with ATNS, Airports Company South Africa (Acsa), and other relevant airport operators.

Experts To Access Independent Airport Movement Data

The aim is to facilitate access to independent aircraft movement information that the appointed experts will use to establish a reconciliation process. The process will provide assurance over the completeness and accuracy of aviation revenue. Consultants will examine data acquisition and validation, including obtaining independent aircraft movement information from Acsa and non-Acsa airport operators such as Lanseria International Airport and other relevant airports. Acsa operates the country's nine commercial airports, including OR Tambo, Cape Town, and King Shaka international airports.

Together these account for roughly 90% of passenger traffic across South Africa. The consultants will also develop data-matching techniques to accommodate differences in data formats, flight identifiers, aircraft registrations, and recording conventions between ATNS, Acsa, and non-Acsa airports. More importantly, the external experts must determine whether all qualifying aircraft movements identified from independent airport sources have been included in the ATNS movement information and subsequently captured in the SAWS billing system.

SAWS said the service provider must conduct an analysis to establish the extent of potential aviation revenue leakage arising from incomplete or inaccurate aircraft movement information. It also asked the experts to quantify the financial impact of all identified billing discrepancies. The service provider must consider relevant improvements being implemented by ATNS in relation to billing system user access controls and the encryption of transferred air traffic movement information, SAWS said.

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Review Follows Auditor General Revenue Concerns

The review must identify additional controls required by SAWS to obtain independent assurance over the information received from ATNS. The move by SAWS comes shortly after the auditor-general (AG) raised serious concerns about internal control deficiencies at ATNS. Revenue records were not accompanied by an audit trail, compromising the integrity, completeness, and accuracy of the underlying revenue data. The AG found significant deficiencies in the design and operating effectiveness of information technology general controls.

Auditors were unable to rely on system-generated reports and automated controls used in processing and recording revenue transactions. Of serious concern to the AG were unexplained deletions of revenue-related records. The AG said it was unable to confirm the accuracy and completeness of revenue data by any other means.

Consequently, the AG could not determine whether any adjustment relating to revenue, stated at R2bn in the financial statements, was necessary. The difference between R1.8bn and R2bn can be explained by ATNS having 87.7% of its business regulated, while 12.3% is not. The AG said the unexplained deletions indicate that revenue-related records can be removed from the system without sufficient preventive or detective controls.

This increases the risk that valid aircraft movements and related billable transactions may be omitted, altered, or inappropriately excluded from the billing process and financial records. The AG added that it was unable to obtain sufficient and appropriate evidence that revenue from contracts with customers for the current year has been properly accounted for due to the status of accounting records.