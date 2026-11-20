The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms across several provinces on Saturday, 21 November. Residents face heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail.

The SA Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning on Saturday, 21 November. These dangerous weather conditions are expected to affect several provinces across South Africa, creating hazardous environments for travelers and outdoor activities.

Provinces Affected by Severe Weather

The South African Weather Service has identified specific regions where the yellow level 2 warning applies. These areas include the Free State, except in the southwest; the central parts of the North West; KwaZulu-Natal, except in the northeastern parts; southern parts of Gauteng; most parts of Mpumalanga, except in the northwest and extreme northeast; central and southeastern parts of Limpopo and the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Also read SAWS Issues Yellow Level 2 Warning for Severe Thunderstorms in Gauteng

Residents in these identified zones should prepare for intense weather events. The combination of heavy rain and strong winds can lead to flash flooding and structural damage. The warning remains in effect for the duration of Saturday, 21 November, requiring continuous monitoring of local updates.

Extreme Fire Danger in Cape Provinces

Separately, the SA Weather Service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the northeastern parts of the Western Cape and parts of central and northern Eastern Cape.

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These fire danger conditions are expected to persist due to dry and windy weather patterns. The SA Weather Service urges residents in these regions to exercise extreme caution with any sources of ignition. Fire brigades are likely to be on high alert during this period to respond to potential incidents quickly.

The high fire danger poses a significant risk to property and natural vegetation. Authorities recommend that residents clear debris from their properties and ensure that water sources are accessible for emergency use. The combination of heat and dryness creates ideal conditions for fires to spread rapidly if not managed properly.

Hot and Humid Conditions in KwaZulu-Natal

In addition to severe storms and fire risks, the SA Weather Service has forecast hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. This heatwave-like condition will affect daily comfort levels and may lead to heat-related health issues for vulnerable populations.

The humid heat is expected to persist throughout the day, with little relief from prevailing winds. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. The SA Weather Service suggests that individuals with respiratory or heart conditions take extra precautions to prevent overheating and exhaustion.

Local officials may need to open cooling centers in affected areas to protect those without access to air conditioning. The heat is expected to be most intense during the midday hours, with temperatures rising significantly above average for the time of year.

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Weather Outlook for Other Regions

Elsewhere in the country, the weather will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot to very hot in places, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. In the Free State, the forecast indicates partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south. It will be hot in the extreme north.

The SA Weather Service expects a hot day in the Lowveld; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme northeast. Mpumalanga will experience partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme eastern parts.

Limpopo will see partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts, becoming fine in the western parts in the afternoon. It will be windy in the southern parts. Gauteng is expected to have cloudy to partly cloudy skies in the morning and evening; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in the northeastern parts.

KwaZulu-Natal, excluding the eastern humid zones, will have cloudy skies in places in the southern parts in the morning and evening; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers in the northern parts. It will be cool in places along the coast. North West is expected to have morning fog patches south of the Escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme western parts.

The SA Weather Service has also forecast morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northeastern parts. It will be cloudy in the southern parts. Residents across all regions are advised to check the latest local forecasts from the SA Weather Service for real-time updates as the weather situation evolves on Saturday, 21 November.