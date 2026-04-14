SA Weather Service Issues Warnings for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Waves on April 15, 2026

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued severe weather warnings for several provinces on April 15, 2026, including warnings for severe thunderstorms and damaging waves. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.

The South Africa n Weather Service ( SAWS ) has issued critical weather warnings for several regions across South Africa on April 15, 2026. Residents in multiple provinces should brace themselves for potentially hazardous conditions, including severe thunderstorms and damaging waves . The forecasts indicate a complex weather pattern, with varying conditions expected across the country. Specific warnings have been put in place to help residents prepare and stay safe during this period of inclement weather.

Specifically, SAWS has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms impacting the North West, Free State, northeastern parts of the Northern Cape, and the northeastern and extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal. These thunderstorms are expected to bring heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, damaging hail, and strong winds, creating dangerous conditions for outdoor activities and travel.

In addition to the thunderstorm warnings, SAWS has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves along the Western Cape coast, specifically between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas. These waves could cause difficulties for navigation and potentially pose risks to marine activities. The weather service also anticipates hot and humid conditions in the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, creating uncomfortable and potentially hazardous conditions for residents. The combination of severe weather and high humidity underscores the need for people in the affected areas to take precautions and stay informed about the latest developments.

Throughout the eastern parts of the country, cloudy and cool conditions are expected. Elsewhere, the weather will be partly cloudy and warm, with the possibility of isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts of South Africa.

Detailed regional forecasts provide further insights into the anticipated weather patterns. In Mpumalanga, the day is expected to be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers. However, these showers are predicted to be more widespread, scattered in the Highveld region, where cloud cover is expected to be more prominent. The Lowveld area is forecast to experience hotter temperatures. Limpopo will be cloudy in the southwestern Bushveld, with partly cloudy and warm conditions elsewhere, accompanied by isolated showers and thundershowers except in the northern parts. Gauteng residents can anticipate cloudy conditions in the central and extreme western areas, along with morning fog along the coast. The day will otherwise be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected in the east, and scattered conditions in the extreme northeast. In the North West, cloudy and cool weather is expected, with isolated showers and rain in the southern and western regions, and scattered showers in the extreme southwestern parts. The Free State will experience cloudy conditions in the south, with light rain in the extreme southwest, while the rest of the province will have partly cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated thundershowers in the north. Finally, in KwaZulu-Natal, the day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with cloud cover increasing in the evening and the possibility of scattered showers and thundershowers.

Residents are urged to monitor updates from SAWS and local news outlets to stay informed about any changes in the forecast and to take appropriate safety measures to protect themselves and their property. The Citizen encourages readers to add them as a preferred source on Google and follow them on Google News to receive more trusted reporting.





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Weather Forecast South Africa SAWS Severe Thunderstorms Damaging Waves Warnings

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