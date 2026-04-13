SA Weather Service Issues Severe Weather Warning for Tuesday, April 14, 2026

The South African Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms, hail, and damaging winds across several provinces on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, with a yellow level 2 warning in effect. KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State, and North West face the highest risk of flooding and damage.

The South Africa n Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a significant weather advisory for Tuesday, April 14, 2026, predicting a day of volatile conditions across several provinces. Residents are urged to take precautions as severe thunderstorms, hail, and damaging winds are anticipated. A yellow level 2 warning is in effect, signaling the potential for localized flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements.

The affected regions include KwaZulu-Natal, the escarpment of Mpumalanga, the central and eastern portions of the Free State, and the extreme southern areas of the North West province. These areas should brace themselves for heavy downpours, frequent lightning strikes, possible hail accumulation, and the strong likelihood of disruptive winds. The SAWS emphasizes the importance of staying informed and being prepared for potential disruptions to daily activities and infrastructure. The weather patterns described require careful consideration and residents should follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities. These severe weather conditions pose a significant risk to safety and property and residents should stay updated and vigilant. The weather forecast varies regionally. Gauteng residents can anticipate a day characterized by clouds in the southwest, while other areas will experience partly cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers. Mpumalanga is expected to start cloudy before transitioning to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. The North West province will experience cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thunderstorms; however, the western parts will have isolated showers. The Free State can expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with widespread to scattered showers and thundershowers, which will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. The Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy, with morning fog along the coast, along with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the central and eastern parts, while the extreme west is expected to be fine. The Western Cape will experience morning fog over the southwestern regions; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with a chance of rain in the southwestern regions from late evening. The Northern Cape is forecasted to begin with morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north during the evening. Finally, KwaZulu-Natal residents should anticipate morning fog patches in the interior, while the rest of the region will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the north and west, with isolated showers elsewhere. Specific details about potential rainfall and wind speeds have not been fully specified within this weather advisory, but the SAWS emphasizes that the mentioned weather patterns include significant hazards. The areas under the yellow level 2 warning are deemed as those most at risk for significant impact from the severe weather systems. Residents in these provinces should prepare for possible disruptions to transportation, power outages, and potential damage to homes and property. The advice is to secure loose items, stay indoors during thunderstorms, and avoid unnecessary travel. Keep updated on information issued by the SAWS and local authorities to protect against this severe weather. The public is advised to monitor weather updates regularly and follow safety guidelines as issued by the relevant disaster management authorities. The potential for localized flooding in the affected areas is particularly concerning, and citizens are urged to be aware of the risks associated with rising water levels. The SAWS is continuously monitoring the situation and will issue further updates as necessary. Please consider adding The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories





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Weather Forecast Severe Weather Thunderstorms Flooding South Africa

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