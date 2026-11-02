SA Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warnings For November 3

The SA Weather Service has issued yellow level warnings for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain affecting multiple provinces on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. Details on regional impacts and fire danger.

The SA Weather Service has released a comprehensive weather forecast for Tuesday, 3 November 2026, highlighting a significant divergence in conditions across South Africa. While fine and warm to hot weather is anticipated for much of the country, several regions face the threat of severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, hail, and excessive lightning.

The agency has issued a yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail, and excessive lightning in northern KwaZulu-Natal, the extreme eastern parts of the Free State, and the Mpumalanga Highveld. These conditions are expected to result in flooding and damage to infrastructure in these specific areas. A yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with similar conditions has also been issued for southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the eastern Free State, Gauteng, central-southern Limpopo, and the escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Also read Severe Thunderstorms Hit SA: SAWS Issues Yellow Warnings for KZN, Free State, and North West

Regional Weather Forecasts And Conditions

Western parts of North West, the extreme eastern parts of Northern Cape, and the Limpopo Valley and Western Bushveld in Limpopo will experience extremely high fire danger conditions. The western regions will be fine, while other areas will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in places in the east.

The Free State is expected to be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, which will be isolated in the north where it will be hot in places. Morning fog patches are anticipated along the escarpment and over the eastern Highveld, with the rest of the province being partly cloudy and cool to warm.

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Gauteng will see partly cloudy skies and warm to hot temperatures with isolated showers and thundershowers, except over the Limpopo Valley and Lowveld where conditions will differ. The North West province will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the east and fine weather in the west.

Coastal And Interior Weather Patterns

The eastern regions are expected to have partly cloudy skies, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The southern coast will be cloudy with morning fog and drizzle in the southeast, while other coastal areas will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cool along the coast.

The southeastern interior will face cloudy and cool conditions with fog in the morning and scattered showers and rain along the coast. The interior will experience isolated showers and thundershowers. The extreme north will be partly cloudy, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The SA Weather Service's forecast for 3 November 2026 indicates a complex weather pattern across South Africa. Residents in warning areas should prepare for potential infrastructure damage and flooding, while those in high fire danger zones must take precautions against wildfires.

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Travelers and commuters should monitor local conditions closely, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng, where severe weather is most likely. The combination of heavy rain and strong winds could lead to hazardous driving conditions and disruptions to daily activities.