The SA Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms and high fire danger across multiple provinces on 21 November 2026. Details on regional impacts and safety measures.

The South African Weather Service has issued urgent weather alerts for the upcoming weekend, specifically targeting Saturday, 21 November 2026. Residents across several provinces must prepare for severe thunderstorms that will bring heavy downpours, damaging winds, large hail, and excessive lightning.

Simultaneously, parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape are facing extremely high fire danger conditions. These dual threats require immediate attention from households, emergency services, and agricultural sectors to mitigate potential damage and ensure public safety during the volatile weather event.

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Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Affected Regions

The SA Weather Service has formally issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms affecting specific regions on 21 November 2026. This warning indicates significant weather hazards that can cause property damage and disrupt travel if individuals do not take appropriate precautions. The affected areas include the Free State, with the exception of its southwestern districts.

Additional zones under this severe warning include the central parts of the North West province, the entirety of KwaZulu-Natal except for its northeastern sections, and the southern parts of Gauteng. Most of Mpumalanga is also included, barring the northwest and extreme northeast corners. Central and southeastern Limpopo, along with the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, face identical high-risk conditions.

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These storms are expected to produce heavy rainfall rates that can overwhelm drainage systems, strong winds capable of damaging structures and vegetation, and large hailstones that may destroy crops or vehicles. The excessive lightning poses a serious risk of fire and injury to those caught outdoors. Residents in these designated areas should secure loose outdoor items and avoid travel during peak storm hours.

High Fire Danger and Heat Warnings

While the eastern and central regions brace for storms, a different set of dangerous conditions prevails in the western and southern parts of the country. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as the northeastern parts of the Western Cape. Parts of central and northern Eastern Cape are also at elevated risk. The dry and windy conditions in these areas create a perfect environment for fires to start and spread rapidly. Authorities are urging residents in these fire-prone zones to exercise extreme caution with any open flames, ensure firebreaks are clear, and report any smoke sightings immediately to local fire brigades.

Additionally, hot and humid weather is expected to result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. The high humidity levels combined with rising temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and young children. Hydration and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day are essential recommendations for these regions.

Regional Weather Variations and Daily Forecasts

Conditions vary significantly across the country, with many areas experiencing partly cloudy skies and a mix of cool to warm temperatures. Some inland areas may become hot to very hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers expected throughout the day. This variability means that travelers must check local forecasts before embarking on long journeys.

In Gauteng and Mpumalanga, mornings may bring fog patches south of the Escarpment, reducing visibility for early commuters. As the day progresses, skies will become partly cloudy with warm to hot temperatures. Scattered afternoon thundershowers are likely, with isolated occurrences in the extreme western parts. Drivers should remain vigilant for reduced traction and visibility on wet roads.

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The southern parts of the country may experience windy conditions, particularly in the afternoon. Cloudy to partly cloudy skies are expected in the morning and evening, with fine and cool to warm weather in between. In the northeastern parts, temperatures may reach hot levels, requiring sun protection and increased water intake. Coastal areas may remain cool, providing a relief from the inland heat but potentially bringing cooler winds.

Public Safety Recommendations and Next Steps

The SA Weather Service advises all citizens to monitor official weather updates closely on 21 November 2026. Emergency numbers should be saved and readily accessible in case of emergencies. Farmers in storm-prone areas should secure livestock and harvest crops if possible to prevent loss. Those in fire-danger zones should review their emergency evacuation plans and ensure fire extinguishers are functional.

Urban residents are encouraged to check roof gutters for blockages to prevent flooding from heavy downpours. Electrical appliances should be unplugged during severe thunderstorms to protect against lightning surges. Public transport operators are advised to adjust schedules if delays are anticipated due to poor visibility or road hazards.

Health authorities recommend staying indoors during the peak hours of thunderstorm activity, especially in regions with excessive lightning. For those in humid zones, wearing light, breathable clothing and using fans or air conditioning can help manage discomfort. Overall, preparedness and adherence to the weather warnings issued by the SA Weather Service are critical for ensuring a safe weekend for all South Africans.