SA Weather Service Issues Multi-Province Alerts for Severe Storms and Coastal Hazards on 22 April 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued level 4 and level 2 weather warnings for severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and coastal flooding across multiple provinces for 22 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service ( SAWS ) has released a comprehensive meteorological advisory for 22 April 2026, signaling a day of significant atmospheric instability across several regions. Citizens are urged to exercise extreme caution as a series of weather warnings have been activated, ranging from localized flooding risks to potentially hazardous maritime conditions.

The most critical alerts pertain to the northeastern provinces, where the convergence of atmospheric moisture and thermal instability is expected to trigger severe thunderstorm activity. Specifically, a yellow level 4 warning has been disseminated for the eastern and central districts of Limpopo, alongside the far northeastern reaches of Mpumalanga. Residents in these areas should prepare for the potential of excessive lightning strikes, damaging wind gusts, and heavy hail, which may cause structural damage to both formal housing and informal settlements. Infrastructure, particularly transport networks and low-lying drainage systems, remains highly susceptible to flash flooding under these intensified conditions. Beyond the primary storm belt, a yellow level 2 warning covers a broader geographic expanse including central and western Limpopo, the majority of Mpumalanga, the Gauteng province, and the eastern corridors of the North West. While these alerts are slightly less severe in intensity compared to the level 4 warning, they still pose a credible threat to public safety. Localized flooding of roads and bridges is anticipated, which may cause significant disruptions to morning and evening commutes. Furthermore, the coastal regions between Alexander Bay in the Northern Cape and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape are facing a separate level 2 warning regarding volatile sea conditions. Damaging winds and significant wave heights are projected to hinder maritime operations, affecting navigation at ports and small harbors. Authorities advise mariners to monitor local updates closely and avoid unnecessary maritime activities during this period of high turbulence and reduced visibility. Looking at the broader climatic landscape across the nation, the daily forecast reflects a tapestry of varied conditions. Much of the country can expect a mix of cloudy, cool, and warm spells depending on the proximity to the storm systems. In the Lowveld, warm conditions are expected to persist despite the overcast skies. Morning fog patches are a recurring feature for residents in the central and western interior, necessitating cautious driving during the early hours. While the north and east remain locked in a cycle of widespread showers and thundershowers, the southwest enjoys a brief reprieve with cooler, partly cloudy to fine conditions. The coastal belts, particularly along the southern stretches, should brace for light rain and morning chill. As these systems progress throughout the day, the SAWS emphasizes that the situation remains fluid. It is essential for residents to stay informed through official updates, prioritize personal safety, and ensure that household infrastructure is secured against the impending heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Being prepared for sudden weather shifts is the best defense against the environmental impact of these severe conditions





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