The SA Weather Service warns of extreme fire danger in the Cape and severe storms in four provinces on November 26 2026. Check the regional forecast for safety.

The SA Weather Service has issued urgent weather alerts for 26 November 2026, warning residents across multiple provinces of dangerous conditions. The forecast highlights extremely high fire danger in specific municipal districts of the Northern and Western Cape. Simultaneously, severe thunderstorms and flooding risks are expected in four provinces, creating a complex weather pattern that requires immediate public attention.

High Fire Danger in Northern and Western Cape

The SA Weather Service has explicitly warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the Northern and Western Cape on Thursday, 26 November. This critical alert targets the Namakwa region in the Northern Cape. It also specifically names the Matzikama and Cederberg Municipalities of the West Coast District in the Western Cape. Residents in these areas must prepare for rapid fire spread due to the dry and windy conditions.

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Similar severe fire conditions are expected to affect the Eastern Cape on Friday. The alert covers the Dr Beyers Naudé and Blue Crane Route Local Municipalities. It also extends to the Chris Hani District Municipality. Officials advise that the risk remains elevated in these specific zones as the week progresses into the weekend.

Extreme Heat and Uncomfortable Conditions

Thursday, 26 November will bring extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions to several key areas. In the Northern Cape, the Nama Khoi, Kamiesberg, Khâi-Ma, and Hantam Municipalities are under heat warning. The Western Cape will also experience this heat, specifically in the Matzikama and Cederberg Municipalities. Temperatures are expected to reach levels that pose a health risk to vulnerable populations.

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On Friday, the heat is forecast to shift toward the Beaufort West, Prince Albert, and Oudtshoorn Municipalities. The Eastern Cape will face similar conditions in the Sarah Baartman District, Inxuba Yethemba Local Municipality, and Amathole District Municipality. These regions should anticipate sustained high temperatures that will significantly impact outdoor activities and energy demands.

Storms and Flooding Risks in Four Provinces

Weather alerts indicate Level 4 storms and potential flooding in four provinces. These storms are accompanied by wet conditions that contrast sharply with the fire danger zones. The Eastern Cape coast and adjacent interior will experience hot and humid weather, resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions. This humidity will persist through Friday, adding to the discomfort for coastal residents.

The central and eastern parts of South Africa will see partly cloudy skies with warm to cool temperatures. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible in these regions. The forecast suggests a mix of fine and hot to very hot conditions in other areas. This variability requires drivers and travelers to remain vigilant for sudden changes in visibility and road traction.

Regional Breakdown and Forecasts

In the eastern regions, morning conditions will be cloudy with isolated rain and showers. The rest of the day will likely be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers. The western and central areas will also see isolated showers and thundershowers by the afternoon. These storms may bring brief relief from the heat but pose a risk of localized flooding.

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The north of the country will experience fine and hot to very hot weather, with partly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible in the northern and eastern parts. The Lowveld region will remain fine and hot, with the possibility of thunderstorms developing over the interior later in the day.

The south and southwestern coastline will see fine and hot to very hot weather, though places in the south may remain cool to warm. Morning fog is expected in several interior regions. This fog will clear by midday, revealing partly cloudy skies. Evening fog is forecast for the central and western interior, affecting early morning commutes.

Drivers should exercise caution due to morning and evening fog over the central and western interior. The south coast and adjacent interior will remain partly cloudy and cool to warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers will occur in these areas, except for the south coast. The SA Weather Service urges the public to monitor these forecasts closely as conditions evolve rapidly across the nation.