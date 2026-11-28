SA Weather Service warns of extreme fire danger in Limpopo and Northern Cape on 29 November 2026. Elsewhere, expect warm conditions with isolated showers across South Africa.

The South African Weather Service has issued critical weather warnings for 29 November 2026, highlighting a dangerous combination of heat and dryness in specific regions. While most of the nation prepares for generally fine and warm conditions, severe fire risks dominate the forecast for parts of the north and north-west. Residents in affected areas must exercise extreme caution regarding open fires and outdoor activities that may generate sparks.

Extreme Fire Danger Zones Identified

The most urgent alert applies to the Lephalale Local Municipality in Limpopo and the Kai! Garib Local Municipality in the Northern Cape. These areas are experiencing extremely high fire conditions that pose immediate threats to property and life. Authorities urge citizens in these specific municipal boundaries to refrain from any outdoor burning and to ensure all fire pits are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended. The combination of high temperatures and low humidity in these regions creates a volatile environment where fires can spread rapidly with little warning.

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Temperature Variations Across The Lowveld And Bushveld

Weather patterns outside the critical fire zones show significant variation depending on the specific geographic location. In the Lowveld region, temperatures are expected to remain hot throughout the day, creating uncomfortable conditions for residents. The Western Bushveld will experience very hot weather in localized spots, adding to the overall warmth felt across the northern provinces. Residents in these areas should stay hydrated and limit prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak hours.

Showers And Thundershowers In Eastern Regions

Despite the dry conditions in the west, parts of the eastern interior will see a change in the weather pattern. Cloud cover will increase over the central and eastern parts of the country, leading to isolated showers and thundershowers. These precipitation events are expected to be scattered rather than widespread, providing temporary relief from the heat but not significantly lowering the overall fire risk in the adjacent dry regions. Drivers and pedestrians in these areas should be aware of reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces during these isolated storms.

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Coastal Winds And Rain Chances In The South West

The coastal regions and the south-western parts of the country will see a mix of clouds and potential light rain. Along the coast, morning winds will be moderate to fresh from the west to north-westerly direction. However, conditions will shift in the afternoon with fresh south to south-westerly winds taking over. In the south-western parts, clouds will dominate the morning sky, with a chance of light rain falling in places during the afternoon. The extreme south will see partly cloudy weather in the morning, transitioning to cloudier conditions from the evening onwards.

Gauteng Storms And KwaZulu-Natal Wind Shifts

In Gauteng, the weather service notes that severe thunderstorms have previously battered the province, flooding bridges and roads, indicating the potential for similar intense weather activity. Clouds are expected to be present in places south of the escarpment during both morning and evening hours. Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal will experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from cool to warm. Isolated showers and rain are possible throughout the province. Coastal winds in KwaZulu-Natal will start as light to moderate from the south-westerly direction, becoming fresh to strong by the afternoon, requiring extra vigilance for travelers and boaters.