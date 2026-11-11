SA Weather Service Heatwave Warning for Gauteng and Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service issues severe heatwave alerts for Thursday, November 12, 2026. Residents in Gauteng, Northern Cape, and Free State face extreme temperatures and high fire danger risks.

The South African Weather Service has issued a critical weather alert for Thursday, November 12, 2026, signaling dangerous heatwave conditions across several key provinces. The agency warns that residents in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, Gauteng, and Limpopo will experience hot to very hot temperatures due to these persistent atmospheric patterns.

Core Heatwave Mechanism and Duration

This heatwave is characterized by persistently high temperatures that are expected to impact specific regions until Friday. The South African Weather Service identifies the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, North West, and Free State as primary zones for extreme heat. The Free State warning specifically excludes its south-western areas from the most severe impacts. Additionally, the alert covers significant portions of Gauteng and places over the southern and south-south-western sections of Limpopo.

Also read South Africa Heatwave Persists Until Friday as SAWS Warns of Extreme Fire Danger

Regional Breakdown for Gauteng and Neighbors

Gauteng residents can anticipate very hot weather in the northern parts of the province, while other areas will remain fine and hot. By the afternoon, skies will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers possible in the north. In the North West, the day will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected in the north-east of this region.

Fire Danger Warnings and Coastal Conditions

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, excluding the south-western and extreme north-western parts. The Matzikama local municipality in the Western Cape also faces severe fire risks. The western parts of the Joe Gqabi district municipality in the Eastern Cape and Free State, along with the western parts of the North West, are under strict warning. Meanwhile, the Western Cape will see cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, but hot over the Central Karoo district. Light rain is expected in places along the south coast in the morning before becoming fine in the west and Central Karoo district from the afternoon.

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Impacts on Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal

Mpumalanga residents will face cloudy conditions over the Lowveld and escarpment areas initially, with the rest of the province being partly cloudy and warm to hot. The western Bushveld will be particularly very hot, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers expected in the south-west. In KwaZulu-Natal, morning fog will blanket the interior, while the rest of the province remains partly cloudy and cool to warm. Clouds will increase in the east in the afternoon, bringing isolated showers and rain except in the north-west.

Free State Fog and Limpopo Outlook

The Free State will experience fine and hot to very hot weather, with morning fog patches in the east where it becomes partly cloudy in the afternoon. Along the coast in the Eastern Cape, the day will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot to very hot over central and eastern parts. Limpopo residents should prepare for partly cloudy to cloudy and cool conditions in the south, with occasional light rain along the coast and adjacent interior, while other areas remain fine and warm.