SA Weather Service Forecast for Tuesday, 10 November 2026: Heat and Fire Danger

The South African Weather Service warns of 36 to 40°C heat in the Northern Cape and extreme fire danger in several provinces for Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that Tuesday, 10 November 2026, will bring very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions across parts of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape. The forecast covers the whole country, with cloudy and cool weather expected in the eastern parts and isolated showers possible in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Outside those areas, the Saws forecast describes fine and warm to hot weather. The warning follows a national forecast issued for the same day, which residents can use to check conditions in their own region before leaving home.

Also read South Africa Weather Warnings 8 November 2026

Extreme Heat and Fire Danger in the Northern Cape

The Saws says very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape, where maximum temperatures of 36 to 40°C are forecast. The same heat is expected over the interior of the Western Cape.

The weather service also says extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the Northern Cape, southern parts of the North West, and central and western parts of the Free State. Places over the northwestern parts of the Western Cape are also included in the fire danger warning.

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Provincial Forecasts Vary Across the Country

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. In Mpumalanga, the Saws forecast morning fog patches on the Highveld and along the escarpment, while the Lowveld will be partly cloudy and warm but hot in places.

Residents of the Free State can expect a fine and warm to hot day, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon over the central and eastern parts. In the Western Cape, the forecast describes partly cloudy conditions in the west during the morning and evening, while the central and northern interior will be very hot.

In the Eastern Cape, the eastern half of the province will start the day with morning fog south of the escarpment, and otherwise be fine and warm to hot. Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, with partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions that become fine by the afternoon in the southern parts.

What the Forecast Means for Daily Life

For residents in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape, the combination of 36 to 40°C maximum temperatures and extremely high fire danger means that outdoor activity, bush burning and open flames carry significant risk on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. The Saws describes these conditions as uncomfortable for most people.

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Cloudy and cool conditions in the eastern parts of the country will offer a sharp contrast to the heat in the west, while isolated showers in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal may affect travel in those areas. Residents are advised to follow the latest updates from the South African Weather Service throughout the day, as forecasts for the following days may change.