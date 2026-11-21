South Africa faces Yellow Level 2 warnings for severe thunderstorms and flooding across Gauteng and North West, while eight provinces confront strong winds and high fire danger on 22 November 2026.

South Africa is bracing for a volatile weather pattern on Sunday, 22 November 2026, as the South Africa n Weather Service issues severe alerts for multiple regions. The forecast indicates that eight of the country's nine provinces will experience disruptive conditions, including heavy rainfall, damaging storms, and gale-force winds. While the extreme north-east remains relatively dry, vast swathes of the interior and coastline are under threat from localized flooding and infrastructure damage.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Gauteng and North West

Met officials have issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms across North West and Gauteng provinces. This elevated alert level signifies a high probability of heavy downpours that are expected to cause localized flooding on susceptible roads. Low-lying areas and bridges are particularly vulnerable to being cut off or submerged as water levels rise rapidly during peak rainfall hours.

Also read South Africa Records 5,590 Murders in Q2 2026/27, Down 204 From Last Year

In addition to flash flooding, the severe weather systems driving these storms will bring strong, damaging winds and hail. Residents in these areas should anticipate localized damage to infrastructure, including rooftops and utility poles, as well as potential disruption to settlements. The combination of hail and high-velocity winds creates a hazardous environment for both motorists and pedestrians navigating urban centers in Gauteng and North West during the day.

Coastal Winds and Rain Across Eastern Provinces

The Eastern Cape is facing a Yellow Level 1 warning specifically for damaging winds that could disrupt power and communication networks. Officials predict that strong gusts will cause localized damage to settlements and property, with the northern parts of the province being the most exposed to these elements. The disruption to supply lines may affect remote communities, requiring emergency services to remain on high alert.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal is experiencing complex weather dynamics with strong southerly and south-westerly winds becoming easterly from late morning. The coast north of Cape Vidal will see moderate northerly to north-easterly winds from late afternoon, while inland areas face scattered showers and thundershowers. Morning fog patches over the southern interior will reduce visibility for drivers, adding to the hazards created by the incoming rain cells.

Extreme Fire Danger in Northern and Free State Regions

Beyond the storm systems, the meteorological forecast highlights a critical fire risk in other parts of the country. Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected to persist over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the north-eastern sections of the Eastern Cape, and the southern parts of the Free State. These dry conditions, combined with strong winds, create an ideal environment for wildfires to spread rapidly if any ignition sources are present.

The extreme northern parts of Limpopo are also included in this high-risk category. Residents and outdoor workers in these arid and semi-arid regions must exercise extreme caution with any activities involving open flames or heat sources. Fire brigades are likely to be on standby in these areas, as the dry vegetation fuel load poses a significant threat to rural settlements and agricultural land. The weather service advises all citizens to adhere to fire bans and remain vigilant against accidental ignitions throughout the weekend.

Regional Temperature and Cloud Cover Variations

Temperatures across the nation will generally run warm to hot, with cloud cover varying significantly by region. The Western Cape will see partly cloudy skies with light to moderate north-westerly winds in the morning, shifting to a moderate to fresh south-westerly flow later in the day. The extreme west coast may experience strong winds from late morning until evening, cooling the air slightly but maintaining dry conditions.

Advertisement

In the interior, the Limpopo province will be fine in the north-west with light to moderate south-westerly coastal winds shifting to south-easterly in the afternoon. Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches and drizzle south of the escarpment, while the rest of the province remains partly cloudy and windy. The North East District will face isolated showers and thundershowers, while the far north-east remains clear. As Sunday, 22 November 2026 progresses, drivers and travelers should plan for delayed commutes and reduced visibility in affected zones.