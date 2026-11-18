Recent South African local government elections show voters prioritizing established parties like the ANC and DA, while smaller parties suffer from fragmentation and leadership disputes.

South Africa n voters demonstrated a clear preference for established political organizations during the recent local government elections, despite the presence of numerous smaller entities on the ballot.

This trend underscores a significant consolidation of trust in major parties, even as the political landscape experiences high levels of fragmentation. Experts attribute this voter behavior to the inability of smaller groups to consolidate support and their frequent internal conflicts.

Voter Trust in Major Political Parties

Also read Deadline looms for political parties to remove campaign posters

The African National Congress secured the highest share of the vote, albeit with a noticeable reduction, receiving 30.76% of the total ballots cast. The Democratic Alliance followed closely with 24.64%, marking it as the second most trusted entity among the electorate. This data indicates that while support for the ruling party has declined, it remains the primary choice for a significant portion of the voting public.

The MK Party captured 9.76% of the vote, representing a substantial presence in the current political environment. The Economic Freedom Fighters obtained 6.22%, showing a continued but reduced level of support compared to previous elections. ActionSA rounded out the major players with 5.67%, maintaining its position as a relevant force in local governance and national politics.

Challenges Facing Small Political Entities

Small political parties consistently struggle to gain traction, often hovering between one and three percent of the total vote share. This stands in stark contrast to medium-performing organizations such as the Freedom Front Plus, Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance, and ActionSA, which typically monopolize between four percent and ten percent of the electorate. The gap highlights the structural disadvantages faced by newer or smaller groups.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga emphasizes that these smaller entities lack a coherent strategy for growth, which severely hampers their long-term viability. Many of these organizations fail to invest the necessary time and resources into building robust organizational structures. Without these vehicles for growth, they cannot effectively expand their influence or secure sustainable voter bases.

Internal leadership squabbles further exacerbate the difficulties for smaller parties, particularly among those that are newly formed. These conflicts often lead to factionalism and breakaways, which eat into their existing support base. Older, smaller parties like the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania and Azapo have also been significantly impacted by historic internal disputes and leadership challenges.

Analysis of Political Fragmentation Trends

Advertisement

Mathekga suggests that South Africa may be gradually moving toward a two-party dominance system, similar to models seen in the United Kingdom and the United States. The current trajectory, characterized by the ANC and DA defining the main political poles, could signify a maturing democracy where smaller parties come and go due to a lack of sustained support.

Expert commentary from Venter indicates that the political system is under significant stress, contributing to a loop of international and domestic instability. The fact that more than 500 parties contested these local elections serves as a symptom of voter dissatisfaction with conventional parties. This high number reflects a desire for solutions to serious problems, even if those solutions are not yet fully formed into viable political platforms.

Historical Performance and Future Outlook

Historical data reveals a pattern of decline for several promising political entities over the past few years. The Coalition for Democratic Progress, formerly known as the Democratic Alliance splinter group, dropped from 11% or 30 MPs in 2009 to zero in 2024. This steady erosion of support illustrates the harsh reality for parties that fail to adapt to changing voter priorities.

The Economic Freedom Fighters have also experienced a noticeable decline, falling from 10.8% in 2019 to 9.5% in 2024, and finally to just over 6.22% in the November local government elections. These figures suggest that while large parties retain dominance, the specific composition of their support is fluid and responsive to internal and external pressures.

The acceleration of political change in recent years indicates that no political system remains static. Voters are serious about addressing national problems, and the failure of smaller parties to consolidate support leaves them vulnerable to extinction. The consolidation around major parties suggests a stabilization in the political ecosystem, albeit one with significant challenges ahead for all major entities.