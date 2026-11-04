Over 40% turnout in South Africa municipal elections as ANC faces coalition shake-up

More than 12 million voters cast ballots by 5pm in South Africa municipal elections that could weaken the ANC and reshape coalitions in major cities, with counting set to continue for up to seven days.

More than 40% of South Africa's registered voters had cast ballots by 5pm in municipal elections on Wednesday, with three hours of voting remaining, as the contest threatens to further weaken the ANC and reshape coalitions governing the country's biggest cities.

About 12-million people had voted by that point, up from 3.5-million at 10am, according to preliminary figures released by the Electoral Commission of South Africa in a briefing on Wednesday night. Gauteng recorded the highest number of votes at about 3-million, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 2.5-million and the Western Cape at 1.5-million. Voting was largely orderly in major centres with long queues forming outside some polling stations and no immediate reports of widespread disruptions.

Also read US Withdrawal of Agoa Benefits Exposes ANC and DA Rift Over South Africa Foreign Policy

The commission said the process was progressing well, apart from a few isolated incidents. It has up to seven days to declare the final results. President Cyril Ramaphosa cast his vote at Hyde Park High School in Johannesburg during the local government elections. The elections will determine the composition of 257 municipal councils responsible for providing essential services, including water, electricity and roads.

Advertisement

The outcome will be consequential for residents of towns and cities that have endured deteriorating infrastructure and persistent failures in basic service delivery. The outcome will determine whether fragile coalition arrangements in major municipalities, including Johannesburg, survive or give way to new governing partnerships. With no party expected to secure outright control of several major councils, negotiations could prove as consequential as the vote itself.

Voting has progressed well across the country, notwithstanding a few isolated incidents, IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said. As voting enters the evening period, adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of generators and alternative lighting facilities at voting stations in areas that have experienced electricity outages, thereby ensuring that the counting process proceeds without unnecessary disruption. The results could influence coalition arrangements at national level, as parties assess their relative strength ahead of future negotiations.

ANC faces pressure from MK party

Opinion polls indicate that President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC will lose ground to the DA, its main rival, and former President Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party. The ANC faces particular pressure in KwaZulu-Natal, where the MK Party has emerged as a formidable challenger. The commission arranged generators and alternative lighting at stations in areas affected by power outages to ensure counting can proceed. Electricity interruptions have been a recurring problem in South African towns and cities.

A handful of stations in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, as well as one in Mpumalanga, opened late because of local protests and adverse weather conditions. All were operating by 9am, according to the commission. The IEC also recorded an instance of theft of unused, unmarked ballot papers and ballot validation stamps in ward two in eThekwini in the early hours of the morning.

In an instance where we know which ballots have been stolen, where we know which area they relate to, they will simply not be able to find a way, IEC chair Mosotho Moepya said. I can assure you, there is absolutely no way that those ballots stolen in that location in KwaZulu-Natal will find their way into any of our processes. Conditions on the ground varied.

Advertisement

Wade Manning of Defend Our Democracy, an independent election-monitoring group, said many polling stations reported orderly voting and adequate staffing, while others experienced long queues and problems with scanners. The organisation deployed just under 2,500 observers to more than 1,500 voting stations. By midday, it had received reports from more than 500 stations across 64 municipalities, most of them in Gauteng. Waiting times reached two hours or longer in some communities, Manning said.

One community in Johannesburg reported a queue of more than three hours while voters at other stations completed the process in less than 15 minutes. Some voters were turned away after arriving at stations where they were not registered. They were instructed to vote at their designated polling stations as municipal elections do not allow voters to cast ballots outside the stations where they are registered.

Disputes over party regalia reported

Observers also reported disputes in parts of Johannesburg over party regalia, with supporters gathering in party clothing and singing near polling stations. Manning said it was unclear whether some of the activity constituted campaigning within the boundaries of polling stations, which is prohibited. Ballots will be counted at the polling stations where they were cast, in the presence of party agents and accredited observers.

Party agents may photograph signed result slips, which are then scanned, captured and audited at local commission offices before the final declaration. Another key note is that we've also seen a couple of reports coming through regarding party regalia and what constitutes campaigning within a demarcated voting station or boundary, Manning said.

And so a couple of those reports coming through, particularly in regions in Johannesburg, of certain parties who are campaigning or grouping together, wearing regalia, singing party songs, so to speak, and whether that constitutes actual political campaigning within the boundaries.