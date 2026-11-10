SA Unemployment Hits 8.6 Million in Q3 2026 Despite Job Gains

South Africa's unemployment rate rises to 33.7% in Q3 2026 as the labor force expands. Stats SA reports 8.6 million unemployed individuals alongside formal sector growth.

South Africa's unemployment crisis intensified in the third quarter of 2026, with the number of unemployed individuals rising by 97,000 to reach 8.6 million. This surge occurred even as the total number of employed persons increased by 101,000 to 16.8 million during the same period, according to official data released by Statistics South Africa. The conflicting trends highlight a complex labor market where job creation is outpaced by labor force expansion.

Labor Force Expansion Drives Rate Increase

Statistics South Africa clarified that the 97,000 increase in unemployed persons between the second and third quarters of 2026 does not indicate that 97,000 people lost their jobs. Instead, the rise reflects a combination of former employees losing work, individuals previously outside the workforce who began searching but failed to find positions, and new entrants into the labor market.

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The combined increase of 198,000 people across both employment and unemployment categories signifies that more citizens are actively participating in the economy. This participation pushed the total labor force up by 0.8% during the quarter. Consequently, the official unemployment rate, measured as the Labour Underutilisation rate LU1, increased by 0.1 percentage points from 33.6% in the second quarter to 33.7% in the third quarter.

Discouraged Job-Seekers Reach 3.7 Million

A significant component of the shifting statistics involves the status of job-seekers within the potential labor force. The Quarterly Labour Force Survey QLFS revealed that discouraged job-seekers, defined as individuals who want to work but have stopped actively looking due to the belief that no jobs are available, increased by 70,000 to 3.7 million.

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In contrast, other available job-seekers who are willing and available to work but have not actively searched decreased by 1,000 to 860,000. The number of unavailable job-seekers remained static at 44,000. This dynamic resulted in a net increase of 69,000 to 4.6 million people in the potential labor force. Meanwhile, persons outside the labor force for other reasons decreased by 150,000 to 12.4 million.

These movements caused the total of those in the potential labor force and those outside it to decrease by 82,000 to 17.0 million. The data suggests that while more people are trying to enter the workforce, a growing segment is becoming disengaged from the search process entirely. This disengagement masks the severity of the underlying structural issues in the job market.

Underemployment Metrics Signal Deeper Crisis

Stats SA emphasized that the headline unemployment rate alone fails to capture the full extent of South Africa's employment challenges. When combining the official unemployment rate with time-related underemployment, the LU2 metric fell by 0.1 percentage points to 36.5%. However, the combined rate of unemployment and potential labor force LU3 rose by 0.2 percentage points to 44.0%.

The composite measure of labor underutilisation LU4, which combines time-related underemployment, unemployment, and the potential labor force as a proportion of the extended labor force, remained unchanged at 46.3%. These figures indicate that while some metrics show minor fluctuations, the broader indicators of labor market distress remain stubbornly high or are worsening. The stability of LU4 suggests that the depth of underutilization in the economy has not improved despite minor changes in headline numbers.

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Regional and Youth Employment Disparities

Employment growth was not evenly distributed across the country or within demographic groups. The formal sector added 268,000 jobs, bringing the total to 12.3 million. Geographically, the Western Cape led provincial growth with an increase of 48,000 jobs, followed by the North West with 45,000, the Eastern Cape with 36,000, and Gauteng with 25,000.

Youth employment trends presented a mixed picture. The total number of unemployed youth decreased by 23,000 to 5.0 million compared to the previous quarter. However, the number of employed youth also declined by 5,000 to 5.5 million. As a result, the youth unemployment rate decreased slightly by 0.1 percentage points to 47.3%. Despite this minor statistical improvement, nearly half of the youth population remains unemployed, underscoring the persistent barriers to entry for younger workers in the South African labor market.