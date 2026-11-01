SA Tourism 2025: Fewer Trips But Higher Spending Amid Financial Pressure

Stats SA reports domestic tourism dips in 2025 while spending rises. Financial constraints limit travel as real wages fall, highlighting household economic pressure.

Domestic tourism in South Africa experienced a significant shift in 2025 as travelers took fewer trips yet spent more overall. According to the latest data from Statistics South Africa, total household expenditure on local travel rose to R63.2 billion, up from R60.6 billion the previous year. Despite this increase in money flowing through the sector, the number of domestic journeys declined, reflecting a trend where cost barriers are becoming increasingly pronounced for residents.

Declining Travel Volume Despite Rising Costs

The Domestic Tourism Survey recorded a sharp drop in the number of domestic trips undertaken by South Africans. In 2025, there were 29.1 million day trips, a decrease from the 33.5 million recorded in 2024. Overnight trips also saw a reduction, falling from 26.2 million in the previous year to 24.5 million in 2025. This decline in volume occurred even as the total amount of money spent on these activities increased significantly.

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The financial outlay for both types of travel expanded during this period. Day trip spending edged up from R22.2 billion to R22.7 billion, while overnight spending climbed from R38.4 billion to R40.5 billion. Based on expenditure data, the average day trip cost approximately R648, and the average overnight trip cost about R1,670. It is important to note that these figures represent averages drawn from what travelers reported spending rather than fixed quoted prices or the exact amounts paid by every household.

Financial Constraints Limit Household Mobility

The primary reason cited for not traveling in 2025 was financial constraint, with this barrier becoming more acute compared to the prior year. Among those who skipped day trips, 42.9% blamed money issues, an increase from 41.8% in 2024. For overnight trips, the proportion of people citing financial limitations rose from 42.9% to 43.6%. These statistics indicate that economic pressure is directly influencing leisure and family travel decisions across the country.

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The gap in spending between day trips and overnight stays is driven by the additional costs associated with longer visits. An overnight stay typically includes accommodation, which adds a significant layer of expense beyond transport, food, and activities. Reported spending varied considerably across different population groups, highlighting disparities in travel habits and resources. For day trips, white travelers spent an average of R798, while Indian and Asian travelers spent R427, black African travelers spent R601, and colored travelers spent R540.

The disparity was even wider for overnight trips, which ranged from R1,397 among black African travelers to R3,274 among white travelers. Colored travelers spent an average of R1,643, while Indian and Asian travelers spent R2,979. These figures describe what people actually spent on their most recent trips, not what they can afford. They provide no insight into household wealth, disposable income, or the broader economic capabilities of these groups.

Wage Stagnation and Real Income Decline

The context of reduced travel is further complicated by trends in personal earnings. Average monthly take-home pay among the roughly 2.1 million salary earners tracked by the PayInc Net Salary Index stood at R21,689 in September 2026. This figure was 1.8% higher in nominal terms compared to a year earlier. However, when adjusted for inflation to reflect real terms, pay was actually 2.6% lower. A nominal raise that does not keep pace with rising prices is effectively a pay cut, reducing the purchasing power of households.

This decline in real earnings contributes to the pressure on household budgets, forcing residents to prioritize essential expenses. Money must be allocated for food, transport, housing, debt servicing, and school fees before non-essential activities like holidays are considered. While the tourism survey and wage data do not establish a direct causal link between falling real salaries and the drop in trips, they together sketch a picture of a household under economic strain that must think harder about discretionary spending.

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Shifting Purposes and Sector Revenue

The reasons for travel also shifted in 2025, influencing overall costs. Visiting friends and relatives remained the leading purpose for overnight travel, though its share dipped from 50.4% to 48.2%. Leisure travel grew in popularity, increasing from 21.6% to 24.2%, while funerals accounted for 12% of overnight trips, up from 11.2% the previous year. For day trips, shopping remained the most common purpose, followed by visiting family and leisure activities.

The purpose of the trip matters significantly for cost. Individuals staying with relatives do not pay for accommodation, whereas leisure travelers often incur costs for lodging, meals, and activities. Transport expenses, whether via private car, taxi, or bus, add to the bill regardless of the trip's purpose. More money flowed through the domestic travel sector in 2025 despite fewer trips, but this does not mean travel became cheaper or that more households could afford it.

Methodology notes indicate that the average expenditure figures of R648 for day trips and R1,670 for overnight trips were calculated by dividing Statistics South Africa's estimated expenditure on most recent trips by the number of trips reported. These are calculated averages, not fixed prices. The total R63.2 billion expenditure extrapolates from recent trip data to the full year. The PayInc index covers a defined group of salary earners and is not representative of all South African households. These data sets provide valuable context but do not establish a definitive causal link between falling real salaries and the decline in domestic trips.