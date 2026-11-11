South Africa unemployment rises to 33.7% as Ramaphosa approves 3.5% pay rise for politicians

South Africa's unemployment rate climbed to 33.7% in the third quarter of 2026 with 8.6 million people out of work, while President Cyril Ramaphosa approved 3.5% salary increases for ministers, MPs and provincial politicians.

South Africa's unemployment rate has risen to 33.7%, leaving about 8.6 million people without work, according to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the third quarter of 2026.

Hours after those figures were released, President Cyril Ramaphosa approved salary increases of 3.5% for ministers, MPs and provincial politicians. The increases are backdated to April 1, 2026. The two announcements on Tuesday exposed what critics describe as a growing disconnect between the country's political leadership and the economic realities facing ordinary citizens.

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Politicians Receive Salary Increases

There is something profoundly wrong, critics say, with a country where 8.6 million people cannot find work yet those elected to lead them are rewarded with salary increases. The decision raises serious questions about political privilege at a time of widespread hardship. The broader measure of unemployment now stands at 44%, a figure that includes people who have effectively given up looking for employment.

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While the economy added about 101,000 jobs during the quarter, the number of unemployed people also increased by 97,000. Job creation is simply not keeping pace with the growing number of people entering the labour market. Young people continue to carry the heaviest burden, with youth unemployment sitting at 47.3%. An entire generation is being condemned to uncertainty, dependency and lost opportunities.

Many young South Africans graduate from universities and colleges only to spend years submitting CVs without receiving a single opportunity. In townships and rural communities where economic activity is limited, employment opportunities are increasingly scarce. No one disputes that public representatives deserve fair remuneration, and running a country requires capable individuals who carry enormous responsibilities. The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers makes recommendations after considering inflation, fiscal affordability and other economic factors.

But there is a difference between what is legally permissible and what is morally defensible. Ramaphosa's decision to approve increases of up to 4% raises questions about whether political remuneration reflects the country's economic circumstances. The increases come as millions of households struggle to put food on the table, pay their bills and keep their children in school. While employment increased by 101,000 during the third quarter, the number of people seeking work grew even faster.

Political leaders continue to enjoy annual salary adjustments, seemingly insulated from the economic hardship experienced by those they represent. What exactly are politicians being rewarded for? Perhaps it is time South Africa reconsidered how politicians' salaries are determined. Remuneration could be more closely linked to measurable improvements in employment, economic growth, service delivery and fiscal discipline.

Such a system would require careful design, since politicians cannot control every economic variable and essential public institutions must remain independent. But taxpayers deserve evidence of performance before elected representatives receive more money. The latest increases may be modest in percentage terms, but the message they send is not. South Africans are repeatedly told to tighten their belts, accept difficult economic conditions and remain patient while government works towards recovery.

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Calls for Political Restraint

Why should those making these appeals be exempt from demonstrating similar restraint? A salary freeze would not solve unemployment or meaningfully transform the national budget, but leadership is also about example. Ramaphosa and his fellow politicians should reject these increases voluntarily, critics argue. Until South Africa makes meaningful progress against unemployment, elected leaders should demonstrate that they understand the suffering of the people who put them in office.

If millions of South Africans must go without an income, surely their political leaders can go without a pay rise. The country cannot continue along this path. Unemployment, poverty and economic exclusion cannot be normalised as though they are unavoidable features of democracy. Government must move beyond political promises and produce measurable results.

Economic Solutions for South Africa

South Africa needs an economy that attracts investment, supports small businesses, rewards entrepreneurship, expands infrastructure development and creates an environment in which businesses can grow and employ more people. Corruption, wasteful expenditure, policy uncertainty and the failures of local government must also be confronted, because they often make it difficult for businesses to operate and communities to prosper. For communities such as Fort Beaufort, Alice and Adelaide in the Eastern Cape, these statistics are not just numbers on a spreadsheet.

They represent young people sitting at home, parents struggling to put food on the table and families losing hope.